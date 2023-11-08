Residents of Stepanakert Live in Fear as Azerbaijani Troops Surround the City

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, residents of Stepanakert, the separatist stronghold, are living in fear as Azerbaijani troops close in on the city. The recent intense fire launched by Azerbaijan on ethnic Armenian rebel positions has prompted residents to seek shelter in basements, terrified that Azerbaijani soldiers could enter the city at any moment.

The situation in Stepanakert has been described as “horrible,” with Azerbaijani troops surrounding the city and its outskirts. Basic services have been severely disrupted since the offensive began, leaving the population without electricity, gas, food, fuel, and even internet and telephone connections. People are left with no choice but to hide in basements for their safety.

While Armenian separatist authorities have agreed to the military demands to lay down their arms, talks on the region’s reintegration into Azerbaijan have not yet reached a final agreement. The uncertainty surrounding the future of Nagorno-Karabakh only adds to the anxiety and desperation felt by the residents of Stepanakert.

While Azerbaijan claims to be delivering humanitarian aid, including food and hygiene products, to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation on the ground remains dire. There is an urgent need for the international community to step in and address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has a long history, with the region being under Armenian separatist control since a war in the 1990s. However, in 2020, Azerbaijan launched a six-week war that resulted in the loss of territories for Armenia. The aftermath of the war and the recent offensive on Stepanakert have left many in Armenia feeling humiliated and blaming the government’s handling of the conflict.

As the residents of Stepanakert live in constant fear and uncertainty, it is crucial for diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population. The international community must work together to provide humanitarian assistance and support negotiations for a lasting solution that respects the rights and freedoms of all involved parties.