Amidst a lightning offensive, Armenian leaders in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh have met with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the dissolution of their unrecognized state. Following a productive summit, Azerbaijan’s president’s office revealed plans for the reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh. Discussions centered around the restoration of infrastructure, organization of activities based on Azerbaijani laws, and the governing of the region by Azerbaijan. Urgent supplies of humanitarian aid and fuel were also pledged to alleviate severe shortages.

The recent offensive by Azerbaijan comes after decades of control by the ethnic Armenian population. The fighting lasted less than 24 hours, culminating in a Moscow-brokered cease-fire to prevent further bloodshed. However, reports emerged suggesting that the cease-fire had collapsed, raising concerns about ongoing violence. Despite these challenges, Azerbaijan’s president emphasized the guarantee of rights for the civilian population, ensuring education, culture, religion, and municipal electoral rights in a free society.

There are fears of potential ethnic cleansing, with reports of Russian peacekeepers evacuating thousands of people from the enclave. This has sparked concerns about large-scale forced displacement. While Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan faced criticism for the military defeat and lack of preventative action, his office stated that preparations for a mass evacuation were being made.

The humanitarian crisis continues to escalate, with displaced individuals seeking refuge in Stepanakert’s center and outside the Russian peacekeeping headquarters.