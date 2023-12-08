Azerbaijan to Host Coveted COP29 Climate Talks

In a surprising turn of events, Azerbaijan has emerged as the frontrunner to host the highly anticipated U.N. climate summit, COP29. After reaching a groundbreaking agreement with longtime rival Armenia, Azerbaijan’s bid is gaining traction among diplomats who expect widespread support from other nations, including Russia. While no official confirmation has been received from Moscow, negotiations are currently underway at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

The deadlock over the selection of the COP29 host has been unprecedented. Russia’s firm stance against any European Union country hosting the summit due to ongoing sanctions has complicated the decision-making process. Azerbaijan, as a non-EU member, has successfully overcome this hurdle by striking a deal with Armenia. This breakthrough allows Azerbaijan to bid for the COP29 talks without the threat of an Armenian veto.

To secure the bid, Azerbaijan needed support from all countries in the U.N.’s eastern European regional group. According to Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bid has received significant backing from most countries in the group, including Russia. However, official statements from the Russian delegation at COP28 have yet to be made.

As an oil and gas producer and a member of OPEC+, Azerbaijan’s energy interests have raised concerns among some delegates at the COP28 summit. However, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes their commitment to the diversification of energy resources, particularly in wind and solar energy. Azerbaijan’s strategic goals align with the global push for renewable energy solutions, despite its rich oil and gas reserves.

The agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is seen as a significant step forward in their decades-long conflict, notably focused on the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Through this agreement, Armenia has agreed to support Azerbaijan’s bid to host COP29 in exchange for membership in the eastern European group’s COP bureau. This development underscores the potential for diplomatic breakthroughs arising from climate negotiations.

Bulgaria, an EU member, has withdrawn its own bid to host COP29 in light of the constructive approach taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia had previously blocked Bulgaria’s bid, but with the emerging consensus in favor of Baku as the host, other eastern European countries are also expected to rally behind Azerbaijan.

Diplomats at COP28 are racing against the clock to reach a final resolution before the summit’s scheduled end. The delayed decision on the host country has left little time for the successful bidder to prepare for the massive gathering. Nevertheless, hosting COP29 presents an opportunity for Azerbaijan to demonstrate its commitment to climate action and contribute to global efforts in fighting climate change.

Sources:

– Reuters: [Reuters Climate News](https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/azerbaijan-tipped-host-cop29-climate-talks-2022-12-08/)