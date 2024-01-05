Azerbaijan Appoints Former Oil Industry Leader as Head of UN Climate Talks

By [Your Name]

Azerbaijan has made a bold decision by selecting the country’s Minister of Ecology, Mukhtar Babayev, to lead this year’s United Nations climate talks. What makes this appointment intriguing is that Babayev is a former executive in the state oil industry. This choice is expected to ignite discussions about the role of the oil and gas sector in global negotiations focused on reducing fossil fuel usage.

Babayev brings extensive experience to the position, having worked for nearly 25 years at Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company, SOCAR, before assuming his current role as Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources in 2018. His appointment follows in the footsteps of Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who also had ties to the fossil fuel industry, serving as the president of COP28, the climate talks that concluded last month in the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Jaber’s presidency faced criticism from environmental advocates and lawmakers who expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest arising from his connections to the oil industry. COP28 resulted in a broad agreement to shift away from oil, gas, and coal, with fossil fuels being mentioned for the first time in the final outcome of climate talks spanning nearly three decades. However, the agreement fell short of including language calling for a phase-out of fossil fuels, largely due to opposition from countries heavily reliant on oil and gas.

This pattern of oil industry executives overseeing climate conferences has prompted calls for a reevaluation of U.N. rules to prevent such influence. Renowned climate scientist Michael Mann argued in an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times last month that individuals with significant conflicts of interest should not have substantial influence over or serve as presidents of these summits.

Concerns about the selection process were further highlighted by Mann, who commented on the announcement of Babayev’s appointment on X: “It appears that the @UNFCCC folks REALLY didn’t take to heart our suggestions.” This statement references the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, under whose purview the climate talks fall.

While it is not uncommon for the host country to choose the president of the talks, typically someone from the environmental or ecological sector, it is uncommon for that individual to have a background as a veteran oil executive. Azerbaijan’s decision to appoint Babayev could be attributed to the country’s status as a petrostate, heavily reliant on the production and export of fossil fuels. Approximately 90 percent of Azerbaijan’s export revenue and 60 percent of its government budget rely on oil and gas, according to the International Energy Agency.

Azerbaijan will become the third oil-exporting nation to host the annual U.N. climate talks, following Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Yalchin Rafiyev, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, will play a crucial role as lead negotiator in the upcoming talks scheduled to commence in November. Babayev’s appointment and Rafiyev’s assignment have been officially communicated to countries, observer groups, and the U.N. climate secretariat.

Mukhtar Babayev, 56, holds a degree in political science from Moscow State University and another degree in foreign economic relations from Azerbaijan State University of Economics, as stated in his ministry profile. In a speech during the COP28 plenary session in Dubai, he declared Azerbaijan’s aim to reduce its climate pollution by 35 percent by 2030 and 40 percent by 2050. Additionally, Azerbaijan has set a target of increasing its renewable energy capacity to reach 30 percent of the national energy mix within this decade.

Babayev emphasized the need for collective efforts, global cooperation, and actions aligned with the seriousness of the climate crisis, stating, “As the impacts of climate change become increasingly evident, we acknowledge the necessity to unite our efforts, catalyze global cooperation, and ensure that our actions are aligned with the gravity of the situation.”

