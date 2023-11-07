Azerbaijan’s Commitment to Inclusive Future for Nagorno-Karabakh

Amidst the recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan has expressed its intention to foster an inclusive society that accommodates ethnic Armenians in the region. Contrary to claims of encouraging an exodus, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Britain, Elin Suleymanov, emphasized that the country does not want to force or encourage anyone to leave the “liberated” area. The ambassador cited Azerbaijan’s commitment to improving living conditions and ensuring security for those ethnic Armenians who choose to stay.

The conflict has led to a significant number of Armenians leaving the region. As per reports, approximately half of Karabakh’s Armenian population has fled, seeking asylum in neighboring Armenia. Many of these individuals have expressed concerns about potential persecution and ethnic cleansing at the hands of Azerbaijan. However, Ambassador Suleymanov conveyed that Azerbaijan aims to rebuild the region and undertake infrastructure projects that would benefit all who decide to remain.

Despite skepticism surrounding Azerbaijan’s intentions, Suleymanov assured that Karabakh Armenians would receive the same rights and protections as other citizens of Azerbaijan. He explicitly dismissed fears that Azerbaijan would target and destroy Armenian churches and monasteries, emphasizing that Baku has no reason to do so. These historic monuments, he stated, would be preserved.

There are apprehensions among some Armenians that Azerbaijan may use force to establish a land corridor linking western Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenia. However, Suleymanov emphasized that the objective is to negotiate and open transport corridors, fostering prosperity in the wider region. He dismissed the possibility of military aggression, affirming that Azerbaijan does not aim to deploy troops or invade Armenia.

While concerns persist regarding the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan asserts its commitment to providing a secure and inclusive future for all individuals in the region. It remains to be seen how these intentions will be translated into action and whether trust can be regained between the two communities.