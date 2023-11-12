Azerbaijan and Armenia Reach Agreement to Halt Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan has announced a successful military operation against the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, culminating in an agreement to halt the fighting. The conflict, which dates back to the late 1980s, reached a critical point as Azerbaijan demanded the dismantling of a regional military aligned with Armenia. The agreement, effective as of Wednesday, has resulted in a sharp decrease in hostilities.

The recent attack by Azerbaijan aimed to regain control over Nagorno-Karabakh by demanding the dissolution of the unrecognized government and the withdrawal of Armenian forces. Despite ongoing denial by Armenia regarding the presence of its forces in the disputed region, Azerbaijan’s offensive pushed forward. This halt in fighting brings hope for a peaceful resolution and avoids further bloodshed.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region holds strategic importance for various nations, including the West, Russia, and Turkey, due to Azerbaijan’s abundant oil and gas reserves. These resources have become increasingly vital as Western countries reduce their reliance on Russian energy. Therefore, the stability of this region is of great significance to the global energy market.

It is crucial to acknowledge the history of the conflict, with Azerbaijan losing control of the disputed territory to Armenia in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan managed to recapture most of its lost territory with the help of Russian peacekeepers. Now, talks are expected to take place in the coming days to discuss the reintegration of Nagorno-Karabakh into Azerbaijan, based on constitutional principles.

FAQ:

Q: What were the main demands made by Azerbaijan in the recent conflict?

A: Azerbaijan aimed to dismantle the regional military aligned with Armenia, dissolve the unrecognized government in Nagorno-Karabakh, and withdraw Armenian forces from the region.

Q: Is there a possibility of renewed conflict in the future?

A: While the cease-fire brings hope for peace, the outcome of talks on the reintegration of Nagorno-Karabakh and its population into Azerbaijan will play a significant role in determining the future stability of the region.

Q: What makes the Nagorno-Karabakh region strategically important?

A: The region’s strategic importance lies in Azerbaijan’s abundant oil and gas reserves, which have gained significance as Western nations seek to reduce their reliance on Russian energy.

Q: How did Azerbaijan recapture its lost territory in 2020?

A: Azerbaijan launched a 44-day war in 2020, which resulted in the country regaining control over most of its lost territory with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers.

