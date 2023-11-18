New Article: Ethnic Armenians Granted Right to Return to Nagorno-Karabakh by UN Court

A landmark decision was made by the International Court of Justice, requiring Azerbaijan to allow ethnic Armenians, who fled Nagorno-Karabakh during the military takeover, to return to their homes. The court ruled that not only must Azerbaijan facilitate the safe and unimpeded return of those who wish to go back, but they must also ensure the safety of those who have remained in the region.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian fighters resulted in Azerbaijan’s capture of Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as Azeri land. This lightning campaign led to the displacement of the majority of the region’s 120,000 ethnic Armenian residents, who sought refuge in neighboring Armenia.

Accusations of ethnic cleansing have been made by Yerevan, claiming that Azerbaijan intentionally forced out the ethnic Armenian population. In contrast, Baku argues that it was taking control of a breakaway territory with a disputed status.

During the assault, a nine-month-long siege limited access to essential goods for the residents, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the area.

In addition to facilitating the return of those who fled, the court also emphasized that Azerbaijan must guarantee the safety of the Armenians who choose to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh. They must ensure that these individuals are not subjected to force or intimidation that could further compel them to leave.

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry has affirmed its commitment to upholding the human rights of the Armenian residents, assuring equal treatment for all citizens of Azerbaijan. However, many ethnic Armenians who fled have expressed concerns about their safety, feeling unsure about whether they will be protected under the rule of what they perceive as a hostile power.

FAQ:

Q: What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

A: Nagorno-Karabakh is a region located in the South Caucasus, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but home to a predominantly ethnic Armenian population.

Q: What is the International Court of Justice?

A: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations and settles disputes between states in accordance with international law.

Q: What is ethnic cleansing?

A: Ethnic cleansing refers to the deliberate and systematic removal of a particular ethnic or religious group from a given area, often involving acts of violence and human rights violations.

