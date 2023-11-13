Azerbaijan Launches Operation to Counter Security Concerns in Nagorno-Karabakh

In a recent move to address security concerns, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has initiated a series of “anti-terrorist” operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave currently under Armenian control. This comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the breakaway region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Reports of air raid sirens and mortar fire emerged from Karabakh’s main city, indicating a significant escalation in the conflict. Unfortunately, multiple incidents have already resulted in the loss of Azerbaijani police and civilian lives.

Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh have accused the Azerbaijani military of breaching the ceasefire by launching missile and artillery strikes along the entire line of contact. The situation has been described as a “large-scale military offensive” by Karabakh representatives.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region is not a new one. Their history has witnessed two wars, one in the early 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the other more recently in 2020. Azerbaijan successfully regained control over territories surrounding Karabakh three years ago, which had been held by Armenia since 1994.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry has clarified that its operations aim to disarm and secure the withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories, while assuring that civilian areas and infrastructure will not be targeted. Instead, the focus will be solely on incapacitating legitimate military targets using high-precision weapons.

Contrary to Azerbaijan’s claims, Armenia’s defense ministry has denied engaging in any military provocations. However, reports suggest that the sound of artillery and gunfire persisted in the Karabakh regional capital, indicating further clashes. The safety of the estimated 120,000 ethnic Armenians residing in the mountainous enclave remains a pressing concern.

As tensions escalate, international players have urged both parties to respect the ceasefire. Russia’s foreign ministry expressed its concern, emphasizing the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. Similarly, the European Union’s regional special representative emphasized the urgency for a ceasefire.

It is important to note that the fragile truce signed in 2020, which concluded a six-week war, has witnessed increased strain in recent months. Although 3,000 Russian peacekeepers were deployed to monitor the ceasefire, Russia’s engagement in Ukraine has seemingly diverted its attention. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has suggested that Russia’s presence in the region has become less consistent.

Azerbaijan has refuted claims of military buildup in the area, but recent incidents have further complicated the situation. The entrance of aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross into Karabakh via two designated roads had previously raised hopes for deescalation. However, the loss of lives, including police personnel, due to a landmine incident in the Khojavand area has reignited tensions.

In light of ongoing developments, it is crucial to monitor the situation closely and prioritize the safety and security of all civilians caught in the crossfire. The resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a paramount concern for regional stability and peace.

FAQ

