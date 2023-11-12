Azerbaijan Launches Operation to Restore Stability in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan has initiated a military campaign in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, aiming to restore peace and stability. The intense bombardment of the regional capital, Stepanakert, has resulted in casualties and injuries. Tensions have been escalating in the region due to unresolved conflicts and the blockading of the Lachin corridor, which has obstructed the import of food and supplies for the region’s inhabitants. The deployment of Russian peacekeepers has not prevented the resumption of hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Amidst continued shelling, Karabakh authorities have requested immediate talks with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has stated its willingness to engage in discussions with Karabakh Armenians but has also emphasized that anti-terrorist measures will continue until illegal armed groups surrender and the disputed regime dissolves itself. The Azerbaijani defense ministry has demanded the complete withdrawal of ethnic Armenian troops and the dissolution of the government in Stepanakert, stressing that peace and stability can only be achieved through these actions.

According to the Azerbaijani defense ministry, their military operations are focused on disabling military infrastructure and neutralizing legitimate military targets. They assert that their actions are not targeting civilians or civilian objects. On the other hand, Armenia denies the presence of its armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and insists that its humanitarian assistance is essential due to the crisis caused by the Lachin corridor blockade.

Armenian news agency Armenpress has reported that the Nagorno-Karabakh army, which is separate from Armenia’s armed forces, is showing strong resistance against Azerbaijan’s attempts to advance. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called for a meeting of the Armenian Security Council to address the situation. The city of Stepanakert is under heavy bombardment, resulting in disruptions to mobile and internet connections.

Both sides have made conflicting claims, and CNN has been unable to independently verify them. The sudden escalation of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh raises concerns about the potential for another prolonged conflict in the region.

