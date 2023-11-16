Azerbaijan Takes Action in Nagorno-Karabakh Amid Escalating Tensions

Amid rising tensions with neighboring Armenia, Azerbaijan has commenced what it calls “anti-terrorist activities” in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. While the Azerbaijan defence ministry emphasizes that the offensive is aimed solely at military structures, the move has raised concerns about another large-scale conflict in the region.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijan referred to the ongoing activities as “local anti-terrorist operations” conducted by its Armed Forces. The ministry clarified that only legitimate military installations and infrastructure are being targeted and disabled using highly precise weaponry. Azerbaijan has also established humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians.

Reports of explosions in Stepanakert, the de facto capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, have been confirmed by eyewitnesses. However, Armenia’s defense ministry claims to have no military presence or equipment in the region.

The escalation has drawn the attention of Russia, which expressed deep concern over the situation. Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, stated that the country is closely monitoring the sharp escalation in the contested region.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has a long history, with Azerbaijan and Armenia having fought two wars for control. Currently, the region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, although it is predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians.

The most recent major conflict occurred in 2020 and lasted for six weeks before a ceasefire was brokered by Russia. Under the truce, Armenia ceded significant portions of territory it had controlled since the 1990s. Despite mediation efforts by the European Union, Russia, and the United States, a lasting peace settlement between the two sides has yet to be reached.

Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of creating a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh by blocking the Lachin corridor, the sole road that links the region to Armenia. The corridor is now monitored by Russian peacekeepers and is crucial for the transportation of essential supplies to the area. Only recently, following an agreement between Armenian separatists and the central government, humanitarian aid reached Nagorno-Karabakh via alternative routes.

There are concerns that the current situation could once again escalate into a full-scale war. Reports from inside Nagorno-Karabakh indicate the possibility of large-scale rocket attacks and shelling, as well as sporadic small-arms fire. The population of the region has been enduring difficult conditions for months due to the blockade and lack of access to vital resources.

Despite the challenging circumstances, there is still hope for a peaceful resolution. The international community continues to engage in mediation efforts, aiming to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, the recent offensive by Azerbaijan has heightened tensions, making it crucial for all parties involved to prioritize dialogue and de-escalation in order to prevent further catastrophic consequences.

Frequently Asked Questions

