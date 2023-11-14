Azerbaijan Takes Action to Restore Stability in Karabakh

Azerbaijan has launched a military operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region with the goal of restoring constitutional order and eliminating what it calls Armenian military formations. This move has the potential to spark a new conflict in the area.

Reports of loud shelling have emerged from Stepanakert, the capital of Karabakh, as captured in social media footage. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry has stated its intention to disarm and remove Armenian armed forces from its territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, and restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The operation is said to exclusively target legitimate military targets using high-precision weapons, with no harm intended towards civilians. Humanitarian corridors have been created to facilitate the safe exit of civilians, including one leading to Armenia.

Armenia, on the other hand, has reassured that the situation on its own border with Azerbaijan remains stable. The Nagorno-Karabakh region, recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, has a predominantly Armenian population and gained independence from Baku in the early 1990s after a war. Despite Azerbaijan reclaiming some territory in a 2020 conflict, the ethnic Armenian authorities have retained control over parts of Karabakh, including its capital.

Since then, a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and enforced by Russian peacekeepers has been in effect. However, the situation has remained fragile, marked by frequent shelling and mutual accusations. Armenia has expressed concerns about Russia’s ability to ensure its security due to its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

The international community is closely watching the developments, and Russia’s foreign ministry has stated its intention to release a statement soon. It is important to note that the assertions made by both Azerbaijan and Armenia have not been independently verified by Reuters or other news sources.

Azerbaijan initiated its military operation after reporting the deaths of six citizens in two separate incidents caused by land mines, which it attributed to illegal Armenian armed groups. This escalation has occurred just after the delivery of much-needed food and medicine to Karabakh along two roads, raising hopes of de-escalation between the two countries.

Previously, Azerbaijan had imposed severe restrictions on the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Armenia and Karabakh, and had blocked aid shipments under the pretense of arms smuggling. Armenia had condemned these actions as illegal and a cause of a humanitarian catastrophe, while Azerbaijan denied these claims.

As the situation in Karabakh unfolds, the international community awaits further developments and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Nagorno-Karabakh region?

The Nagorno-Karabakh region is a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. However, it has a predominantly Armenian population and has been self-governing since the early 1990s.

What is the current conflict about?

The conflict in the region centers around control and sovereignty. Armenia and Azerbaijan have competing claims over the territory, resulting in intermittent clashes and a long-standing dispute.

What is Azerbaijan’s objective in the military operation?

Azerbaijan aims to restore constitutional order in the Nagorno-Karabakh region by removing what it considers Armenian military formations and securing the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from its territories.

How is the international community responding to the situation?

The international community is closely monitoring the developments in Karabakh. Russia, which has been involved in brokering ceasefires in the past, has expressed its intention to release a statement soon.

What role does Russia play in the conflict?

Russia has been actively involved in mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan and has deployed peacekeepers to enforce a ceasefire in the region. However, concerns have been raised about Russia’s ability to ensure the security of Armenia due to its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

Are there any humanitarian concerns?

There are concerns about the humanitarian impact of the conflict, particularly on civilians caught in the crossfire. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia have stated their commitment to protecting civilians, but reports of shelling and casualties have already emerged.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on available sources and should be considered in conjunction with other reliable sources. This article does not claim to provide a comprehensive overview of the conflict and is subject to updates as the situation evolves.)