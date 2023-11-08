Azerbaijan has initiated a military operation supported by artillery attacks in the Armenian-controlled region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The action is a response to the deaths of four soldiers and two civilians, which Baku claims were caused by Armenian saboteurs planting landmines. The operation aims to disarm and secure the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territories and neutralize their military infrastructure.

As the conflict escalates, Azerbaijani forces have already seized over 60 military posts and destroyed numerous military vehicles. The Armenian foreign ministry has denounced the attacks, accusing Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and targeting the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The number of casualties from the military offensive is yet to be confirmed.

Hikmet Hajiyev, the foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, asserts that Baku’s actions are limited counter-terrorism measures aimed at striking military targets. However, he acknowledges that collateral damage is inevitable due to the use of civilians as “human shields” in the disputed region. The presidential administration of Azerbaijan has pledged to continue the operation until Armenian military units surrender and relinquish their weapons.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a longstanding flashpoint between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The region came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces in 1994, supported by the Armenian military. However, Azerbaijan regained some territories, including parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, during the 2020 fighting.

The international community has urged both sides to de-escalate the situation and return to negotiations. While the United States plans to intervene diplomatically, the European Union, France, and Germany have condemned Azerbaijan’s military action, emphasizing the significance of dialogue and a peaceful resolution. Despite the deployment of Russian peacekeeping troops in the area since 2020, they have not prevented Azerbaijani military actions, leading to criticism from Armenia. As the conflict unfolds, concerns persist over the potential humanitarian impact on the local population and the region’s stability.