After months of acute shortages of essential supplies, thousands of civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are now facing a dire humanitarian crisis following Azerbaijan’s military operation to regain control over the region. The military intervention, which began on September 19, 2023, has led to widespread displacement and a significant increase in the suffering of the ethnic Armenian population.

The disruption of vehicular and pedestrian traffic to the region for over 9 months has resulted in severe shortages of food, medications, hygiene products, and other essential supplies. As a result, civilians are struggling to meet their basic needs and face grave uncertainties about their future.

Azerbaijani authorities must take immediate steps to address the humanitarian needs of the population in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is crucial for them to allow humanitarian access without delay, ensuring the safety and well-being of the ethnic Armenian population. This includes permitting the transportation of food, medicines, and other essential items into the region from multiple directions, including through Armenia.

In addition, international monitoring is needed to ensure that Azerbaijan fulfills its human rights obligations, particularly towards the ethnic Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh. The authorities must respect the right of civilians to return to their homes if they choose to evacuate temporarily to Armenia, as well as the rights of those in urgent need of medical care.

The Russian peacekeeping forces that are currently present in Nagorno-Karabakh should also play a role in ensuring the humanitarian needs and protection of civilians seeking refuge on their bases. It is essential for all parties involved to prioritize the well-being and rights of the affected civilians.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh highlights the urgent need for a sustainable solution to the conflict in the region. The international community should actively engage in diplomatic efforts to promote peace, stability, and the protection of human rights for all individuals living in the area.

If Azerbaijani authorities fail to address the humanitarian needs of the population, it raises concerns that they may be deliberately making the lives of ethnic Armenians so miserable that they are forced to leave. This would be a clear violation of their human rights and should be strongly condemned by the international community.

It is time to prioritize the well-being and rights of the civilians affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Humanitarian assistance, access to essential supplies, and the protection of human rights must be at the forefront of all efforts to bring relief and stability to the region.