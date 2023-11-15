New Agreement Between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh to Restore Vital Road Connections

In a significant development, Azerbaijan and the breakaway province of Nagorno-Karabakh have reached an agreement to reopen crucial road connections. Contrary to earlier reports, it has been clarified that the deal does not include the simultaneous reopening of roads to both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Hikmet Hajiev, a foreign policy advisor to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, addressed these reports and stated that Baku had offered to reopen the roads simultaneously. However, the authorities of what he referred to as the “illegal regime” in Karabakh declined the offer.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan will retain “border and customs” control over the Lachin corridor, which serves as a vital link between Karabakh and Armenia. The reopening of the road to Azerbaijan marks a significant milestone as it will allow for the transportation of essential aid shipments for the first time since 1988. This has been a crucial demand from Azerbaijan.

Karabakh, which seceded from Azerbaijan during the collapse of the Soviet Union, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. However, its population predominantly consists of ethnic Armenians. The 2020 war saw Azerbaijan regaining control over significant portions of land, effectively encircling Karabakh. In December 2022, Azerbaijani civilians began blockading the last road connecting Karabakh to Armenia, leading to severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.

Contrary to initial reports, the agreement was not a result of Karabakh officials yielding to Baku’s demands. Instead, it took into account the dire humanitarian crisis in the region. The officials of Karabakh decided to reopen the long-closed road to Azerbaijan with the hope of alleviating the region’s severe humanitarian problems.

While the new agreement does not include the immediate reopening of the road to Armenia, it represents a significant step forward in rebuilding connections and addressing urgent humanitarian needs in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the current state of road connections between Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Armenia?

The road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia has been closed due to a blockade imposed by Azerbaijani civilians since December 2022. The reopening of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan will allow for aid shipments for the first time since 1988.

2. What led to the blockade of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia?

The blockade was initiated by Azerbaijani civilians in December 2022. It caused severe shortages of essential supplies, including food, fuel, and medicine, in Nagorno-Karabakh.

3. Does the recent agreement between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh include the simultaneous reopening of roads to Azerbaijan and Armenia?

No, the agreement solely focuses on reopening the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. The road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia remains closed at this time.

4. How will this agreement address the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh?

The reopening of the road to Azerbaijan will enable the transportation of vital aid shipments to Nagorno-Karabakh, thus alleviating the severe humanitarian problems faced by the region.

5. What is the status of Nagorno-Karabakh in terms of international recognition?

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. However, it has a predominantly ethnic Armenian population.

