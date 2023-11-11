Azerbaijani Soldier Lost in Crossfire near Armenia Border, Armenia Denies Involvement

An incident at the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia has left an Azerbaijani soldier dead, according to Azerbaijan’s defense ministry. The soldier was allegedly killed by sniper fire originating from the Armenian army.

The defense ministry released a statement, claiming that the Armenian army had opened fire on the Azerbaijani army on Saturday using sniper rifles. However, the veracity of these claims cannot be independently confirmed by CNN at this time.

During the attack, the Armenian armed forces allegedly targeted the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the Kalbajar region from their own positions in the Basarkechar region. The defense ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the soldier’s relatives and referred to him as a “Shehid” or Martyr.

Despite Azerbaijan’s assertion, the defense ministry of Armenia took to Facebook to deny their involvement in the incident, stating that the claims made by Azerbaijan “do not correspond to reality.”

