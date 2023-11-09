Azerbaijan has successfully regained control of its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after a two-day military offensive, marking a significant turning point in the decades-long conflict with Armenia. The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, informed the U.N. Security Council of the country’s intention to reintegrate Nagorno-Karabakh into Azerbaijan and ensure the rights and freedoms of its residents. This development opens up a historic opportunity for improved relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, who have been engaged in conflict for over 30 years.

Nagorno-Karabakh, previously under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, had been a source of contention between the two nations since 1994. However, Azerbaijan managed to regain control of the region in a six-week war in 2020, facilitated by a Russia-brokered armistice. The conflict resulted in the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to monitor the situation in the region.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, accused Azerbaijan of launching an “unprovoked and well-planned military attack” during the U.N. General Assembly. He alleged that Azerbaijan targeted critical infrastructure and deliberately attacked the civilian population. However, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister strongly denied these allegations and reassured that humanitarian aid, including food and fuel, would be provided to Nagorno-Karabakh.

To ensure lasting peace and stability, Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, highlighted the need for a gradual integration of Nagorno-Karabakh into Azerbaijan’s constitutional order. He stressed the importance of guaranteeing the security and rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the potential for a full-scale war in the region, prompting international leaders, including the United States and Russia, to closely monitor the situation and advocate for the protection of civilians.

While the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has drawn involvement from regional powers such as Russia and Turkey, there is now an opportunity for reconciliation and the establishment of peaceful coexistence between the two nations. The events unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh indicate a potential turning point in the long-standing conflict, offering hope for a future where stability and cooperation prevail.