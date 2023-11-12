FAQ – Your Trial Subscription to FT.com

What is included in my trial subscription?

During your trial subscription to FT.com, you will have comprehensive digital access to all the features and content offered in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. This includes access to a wide range of global news, in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and curated newsletters. For more information on the differences between Standard and Premium Digital, you can compare the packages here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

At the end of your trial subscription, if you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan provides complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, if you prefer to save on costs, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. Additionally, you can opt to pay annually and save 20% on your premium access.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time through the online platform. Simply log into your account, go to the “Settings & Account” section, and select the “Cancel” option. Please note that even if you cancel, you will still be able to enjoy your subscription benefits until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We offer multiple payment options to cater to your convenience. You can use credit cards, debit cards, or PayPal for your subscription payment.

