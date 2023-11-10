Azerbaijan Detains Former Karabakh Minister as Exodus Surpasses 50,000

Azerbaijan has apprehended the former leader of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist government as he attempted to escape into neighboring Armenia, alongside tens of thousands of other individuals who have fled the region following Azerbaijan’s recent military operation. The arrest of Ruben Vardanyan on Wednesday was disclosed by Azerbaijan’s border guard service.

Vardanyan, a billionaire entrepreneur who amassed his wealth in Russia, relocated to Nagorno-Karabakh in 2022 and served as the head of the regional government for several months before resigning earlier this year. His wife confirmed on his Telegram channel that he was arrested while attempting to flee amidst the mass exodus of ethnic Armenians after Azerbaijan swiftly regained control of Karabakh in a decisive offensive last week.

Azerbaijan had previously expressed reservations about Vardanyan, regarding him as an impediment to peace. Additionally, his relationship with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, specifically concerning the role of Russian peacekeepers, had become strained.

Azerbaijan’s border service revealed that Vardanyan was transported to the capital city, Baku, and handed over to other state agencies. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but the region is primarily inhabited by approximately 120,000 ethnic Armenians who exert significant influence. For decades, Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a struggle for control over the area, resulting in two previous wars.

A multitude of ethnic Armenians are leaving behind their homes and embarking on vehicles that congest the winding mountain road leading to Armenia. The authorities in Karabakh have reported that over 50,000 individuals have already departed. Azerbaijan denies Armenian allegations of ethnic cleansing.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, declared at the United Nations that his country is committed to ensuring that the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh are granted “all rights and freedoms” as per the nation’s constitution and international human rights obligations, including safeguards for ethnic minorities.

FAQs