Azerbaijan and Ethnic Armenian Forces Reach Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Agreement

In a significant development, Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces have reached a ceasefire agreement in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The ceasefire was mediated by Russian peacekeepers, marking a crucial step towards de-escalation in the long-standing conflict.

Under the agreement, ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have agreed to a ceasefire proposed by Russia. This comes as Azerbaijan launched an offensive to gain control over the contested enclave and demanded full surrender from the Armenian forces. The ceasefire will take effect from 1pm local time on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has confirmed the ceasefire, and President Ilham Aliyev’s office separately confirmed talks with Armenian separatists on the “reintegration” with Azerbaijan. The Russian Ministry of Defence has also announced the ceasefire agreement, stating that it will be implemented in coordination with Russian peacekeepers stationed in the region.

As per the agreement, the remaining units of the Armenian army will be withdrawn from Nagorno-Karabakh, and the Karabakh fighters will surrender their weapons. However, the implementation of these terms remains uncertain at this point. It is worth noting that Armenia claims to have already withdrawn its troops from the region since August 2021.

Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has a population of approximately 120,000, predominantly comprising ethnic Armenians. Although the territory has its own government and close ties with Armenia, it lacks official recognition from Armenia or other United Nations member states.

The military operation launched by Azerbaijan on Tuesday was a response to alleged attacks from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which had been under blockade for nine months. Azerbaijan stated that its operation targeted military sites, but substantial damage was visible in the regional capital, including shattered shop windows and vehicles damaged by shrapnel. Numerous casualties were also reported.

This conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has endured for decades, with both Azerbaijan and Armenia claiming the region. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, two wars have been fought over the region. The most recent conflict in 2020 resulted in Azerbaijan reclaiming areas in and around Nagorno-Karabakh following a 44-day offensive.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict? The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a longstanding territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. It has resulted in two wars and ongoing tensions between the two countries. Who are the main parties involved in the conflict? The main parties involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, with mediation from Russia. What is the role of Russian peacekeepers in the ceasefire agreement? Russian peacekeepers are playing a crucial role in mediating the ceasefire agreement and ensuring its implementation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. What are the implications of the ceasefire agreement? The ceasefire agreement marks a significant step towards de-escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It aims to halt the violence and open opportunities for negotiations and long-term peaceful resolution.

[Source: BBC News](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59269792)