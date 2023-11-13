In a significant development, Azerbaijan has agreed to reopen the Lachin Corridor, the sole highway connecting Armenia to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. This decision comes as authorities in the ethnically Armenian-controlled enclave announced their acceptance of humanitarian shipments from the Russian Red Cross via an alternative road within Azerbaijani government-held territory.

Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy advisor to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, stated that Azerbaijan’s consent to open the Lachin Corridor serves as a goodwill gesture to ensure simultaneous access for ICRC cargo. The road, which connects the mountainous territory to Armenia, holds strategic importance in facilitating the passage of humanitarian aid and supplies. Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan’s customs and border regime must be respected at the Lachin checkpoint.

For nearly two months, aid organizations, including the Red Cross, have faced obstacles in delivering food and fuel supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a ceasefire agreement in 2020 that guarantees the free use of the road under the supervision of Russian peacekeepers. The shortage of essential provisions has led to a growing humanitarian crisis in the region. In a concerning report, Luis Moreno Ocampo, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, warned of a potential “genocide” underway.

The United States and the European Union have both called upon Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin Corridor. Azerbaijan denies orchestrating a blockade and insists that humanitarian supplies be accepted from within its own borders by the Karabakh Armenians.

Arayik Harutyunyan, the former de facto president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, expressed his refusal to accept supplies despite the worsening humanitarian situation, citing Azerbaijan as the creator of the crisis and an unsuitable solution. However, Azerbaijan’s call for the Karabakh Armenians to disarm and accept governance as part of Azerbaijan remains steadfast. According to Hajiyev, this approach is essential for achieving lasting peace and fostering coexistence between the Armenian and Azerbaijani residents of Karabakh.

This decision to reopen the Lachin Corridor marks a crucial step towards alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and creating an environment conducive to dialogue and reconciliation. It opens the door for further negotiations and cooperation between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the breakaway region, ultimately striving for a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict.

