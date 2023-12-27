Ayodhya Dham Junction: A Symbolic Transformation of a Heritage Railway Station

In a significant move that resonates with the sentiments of millions, Ayodhya Railway station in Uttar Pradesh has been renamed as Ayodhya Dham Junction. This change was announced by BJP leader Lallu Singh, emphasizing the guidance and support of honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in aligning with the public’s expectations.

The transformation of Ayodhya Railway station into Ayodhya Dham Junction is part of the ongoing redevelopment work that commenced a few years ago. The state-of-the-art station, constructed with meticulous planning by RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) Limited, showcases unparalleled quality and convenience, surpassing even airport facilities.

Ayodhya Dham Junction stands out for its comprehensive range of facilities that go beyond the usual offerings of a railway station. It houses an Infant Care Room, dedicated to providing medical attention to infants of passengers. Additionally, a specially assigned sick room is available to cater to any medical emergencies during the journey. These provisions highlight the dedication towards ensuring the well-being of travelers.

Scheduled for inauguration on December 30, the newly constructed Ayodhya airport and railway station will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This inauguration holds great significance, as it sets the stage for the upcoming consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which will be erected in phases on a sprawling 71-acre expanse, has been a subject of immense historical and cultural importance. The first phase of the project focuses on constructing the ground floor, where Ram Lalla will be consecrated. From the sanctum sanctorum to the numerous mandaps, each aspect showcases exquisite craftsmanship and artistry.

Upon completion, the temple will span three floors, featuring intricate murals, captivating iconography, and engravings on around 360 pillars. The artistry adorning each pillar will portray 25 to 30 figures, encapsulating the rich heritage and mythology associated with Lord Ram. The final phase of the project, slated for completion in December 2025, will witness the establishment of the Parkota or Parikrama Marg, bronze murals, seven temples of Saptarishis, auditoriums, and an administrative building.

The much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Temple is projected to attract thousands of devotees and visitors to Ayodhya city. This historic event will not only mark the culmination of more than 700 years of disputed history but also reaffirm the deep spiritual significance of Ayodhya in Indian culture.

FAQ:

Q: Why was the name of Ayodhya Railway station changed to Ayodhya Dham Junction?

A: The name change aligns with the public sentiments and reflects the cultural and spiritual significance of Ayodhya.

Q: What distinguishes Ayodhya Dham Junction from other railway stations?

A: Ayodhya Dham Junction offers facilities that go beyond typical railway stations, such as an Infant Care Room and a dedicated sick room for first aid and medical assistance.

Q: What is the progress of the Ram Temple construction?

A: The temple construction is taking place in phases, with the first phase focusing on the ground floor and subsequent phases encompassing multiple floors, intricate artwork, and an expansive complex. The full completion is scheduled for December 2025.

Q: When will the Ram Temple inauguration take place?

A: The Ram Temple is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024, marking the beginning of a new era in Ayodhya’s history.

Source: Times of India