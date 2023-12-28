Ayodhya Airport Welcomes Travelers to Maharishi Valmiki International

In an exciting development for travelers and locals alike, Ayodhya’s new airport has been officially named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. This upcoming addition to the city’s infrastructure is set to bring a host of opportunities and benefits to the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport on December 30, preceding the consecration ceremony of the iconic Ram Mandir on January 22. Both the airport and the renovated railway station draw inspiration from the grand temple, reflecting the city’s rich cultural heritage.

The initial stage of the airport, known as Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, is expected to commence flight operations on January 6. To cater to the influx of visitors daily, airlines will provide flights connecting to significant cities. This new development will significantly improve connectivity to Ayodhya and contribute to the growth of tourism, business activities, and employment opportunities.

The state-of-the-art airport has been developed with a focus on sustainability and aesthetic appeal. The terminal building spans an impressive 6,500 square meters and has been designed to accommodate approximately 10 lakh passengers annually. Drawing inspiration from the architecture of the Ram temple, the building’s facade showcases intricate design elements. Inside, travelers will be surrounded by vibrant local art, paintings, and murals that depict the life of Lord Ram.

Furthermore, the airport boasts several eco-friendly features, including an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, and landscaping with fountains. Additionally, it houses a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, and a solar power plant. These environmentally conscious initiatives have earned the airport a five-star rating from GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment).

With an investment of over Rs 1,450 crore, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport is not only expected to enhance connectivity but also serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh as a whole. The projects associated with the airport, along with additional investments of over Rs 11,100 crore, aim to revamp civic facilities and create world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya.

Travelers and locals alike eagerly await the opening of this prestigious new airport, which will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping Ayodhya’s future.

