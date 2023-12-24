New Article: Ayatollah Khamenei Emphasizes the Power of Palestine’s Triumph

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, is imploring the youth to witness the inevitable triumph of the Palestinian people and the eradication of the Zionist regime. During a meeting with visitors from Kerman and Khuzestan provinces in Tehran on Saturday, he praised the resilience of the people of Gaza and its fighters, who stood unwavering against the invasive forces of Israel.

The events in the besieged Gaza Strip over the past several months have been described by Ayatollah Khamenei as an unprecedented phenomenon in recent history. The brutality and bloodlust displayed by the Zionist regime, including the killing of innocent children and the destruction of hospitals, is unparalleled. However, on the other side, the Palestinian people and fighters have demonstrated an unwavering spirit of resistance and resilience that has left the enemy bewildered.

The Leader commended the people of Gaza for their unwavering stance in the face of enormous challenges. Despite the lack of basic necessities such as water, food, medicine, and fuel, the people of Gaza refused to give up. Their refusal to surrender, in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Qur’an, has already ensured their victory.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that Israel, despite its advanced equipment and facilities, remains powerless against the Palestinian fighters, whose equipment is incomparable. This failure on the part of the Zionist regime is also a failure of the United States, as the two entities are essentially indistinguishable in the eyes of the world. The Leader strongly condemned the US veto of UN Security Council resolutions for a ceasefire in Gaza, regarding it as complicity in the bombings of defenseless civilians.

In achieving their great victory, the Palestinian nation and the Front of Righteous and Resistance have exposed the true nature of the West and America, shedding light on their false claims of human rights. The unconditional support and aid provided by America to Israel have made it evident that the two are inseparable.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged governments and nations to assist the Palestinian resistance in any way they can. He emphasized that aiding the Zionist regime is not only a crime, but also an act of treason. Furthermore, he condemned the “criminal” assistance of some Islamic states to the Zionist regime and stated that Muslim nations will not forget this betrayal.

Regarding Iran’s internal affairs and upcoming elections, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the importance of participating in the polls. He warned against discouraging people from voting, as elections are the solution to the country’s problems. The Leader explained that the ideals of the Islamic Republic are directly connected to the concept of elections. As Iran approaches parliamentary and Experts Assembly elections, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for the Iranian people to prepare themselves and ensure these elections are conducted with dignity.

In conclusion, Ayatollah Khamenei’s message emphasizes the power of the Palestinian people’s triumph over Israel and calls for active participation in the upcoming elections in Iran. The article highlights the unprecedented resilience of the people of Gaza and condemns the complicity of Western powers in the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime.