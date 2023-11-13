In the midst of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Upday news app, owned by Axel Springer, one of Europe’s largest media companies, has come under scrutiny for its alleged pro-Israel bias. According to insiders and internal documents obtained by The Intercept, Upday instructed its employees to prioritize the Israeli perspective and downplay Palestinian civilian casualties in its coverage.

Instead of quoting employees directly, it can be said that the employees expressed their discomfort with the directives, stating that they were instructed not to push stories highlighting Palestinian death tolls without including information about Israel higher up in the story. Upday denies these allegations, with a representative for Axel Springer claiming that the company has not directed journalists to ignore civilian casualties in Gaza.

The controversy surrounding Upday has raised concerns about media objectivity and the portrayal of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Critics argue that the app’s directives reflect a broader bias among Western media giants, which has intensified in the wake of Hamas’s attacks. They point to examples such as three Muslim news anchors allegedly being removed from their anchor chairs at MSNBC and the suspension of journalists at the BBC for purportedly anti-Israel statements on social media.

The German government’s pro-Israel stance has also been cited as a possible influence on Axel Springer’s position. Critics argue that the decision to criminalize BDS and equate anti-Zionist critique with anti-Semitism may shape the company’s pro-Israel line. However, Upday insists that its editorial guidelines are based on journalistic principles and that each decision is made by trained journalists.

Upday, as the largest news aggregator app in Europe, reaches millions of users across more than 30 countries. Axel Springer, the parent company, owns prominent publications such as Bild, Die Welt, and Insider. It has faced criticism in the past for its conservative principles and strong support of Israel, as evident in its mission statement.

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to unfold, the controversy surrounding Upday adds to the ongoing debate about media bias and the portrayal of conflicts in the digital age.

