Turkish President Erdogan Visits Germany amid Tensions and Challenges

The long-awaited visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Germany has been overshadowed by divergent views on multiple issues, threatening to strain the relationship between the two nations. The visit, which comes ahead of crucial local elections in Turkey, holds significant importance for Erdogan’s political aspirations.

Erdogan’s agenda during the visit includes discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on crucial matters such as trade, migration, and defense. While both leaders hope to find common ground, their contrasting stances on Israel and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have cast a shadow over the talks.

One of the key topics on the table is Erdogan’s request to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes, which would require Scholz’s approval. Germany’s involvement in the consortium that manufactures these warplanes makes their support essential. However, Scholz’s government has been cautious in responding to this request, given the ongoing economic crisis and a recent court ruling that has impacted the budget.

Despite the differences, Scholz recognizes the significance of Turkey’s role in controlling migration to the European Union. With his coalition government grappling with rising immigration and economic challenges, Scholz understands the importance of maintaining a working relationship with Ankara.

In the lead-up to the visit, security measures were heightened throughout Berlin, with police locking down central areas and prohibiting protests. A hand grenade from World War Two, found near the office of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, was also disposed of before Erdogan’s arrival.

The thorny issue of migration remains a point of contention between Turkey and the EU. While Turkey’s cooperation in hosting refugees has had some success in managing migration flows, recent tensions with Greece and increasing numbers of migrants have strained this delicate arrangement. Rising far-right sentiments across Europe have further complicated the issue.

Erdogan, acknowledging Germany as “Europe’s most powerful country,” seeks Scholz’s backing in reviving discussions on upgrading Turkey’s customs union with the EU. However, substantial progress on this front is not expected until after the anticipated elections in March.

Despite efforts to maintain a positive atmosphere during the visit, the situation in Gaza has cast a cloud over the proceedings. Originally planned for an additional day, the visit had to be shortened due to concerns over potential anti-Israel sentiments. With a considerable number of people of Turkish descent living in Germany, such sensitivities are duly noted.

While Erdogan’s visit to Germany holds promise for bilateral discussions, the stark divergence on key issues and the specter of widespread regional challenges loom large. Finding common ground and maintaining a constructive relationship will be crucial for the success of this visit.

