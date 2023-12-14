New Insights on Award Ceremony Suspension Over Gaza Comparison

The recent suspension of an award ceremony for a prominent Russian-American journalist, Masha Gessen, has caused controversy due to their comparison between Gaza and Jewish ghettos during the Nazi era. The Green party-affiliated Heinrich Böll Foundation (HBS), responsible for awarding the Hannah Arendt prize for political thought, has withdrawn its support and canceled the scheduled ceremony.

Gessen’s essay, published on December 9th in the New Yorker, criticized Germany’s unwavering support for Israel and drew attention to the Bundestag’s resolution condemning the Israel boycott movement BDS as antisemitic. The journalist also quoted a Jewish critic of Germany’s politics of Holocaust remembrance, stating that memory culture had “gone haywire.”

The HBS objected to and rejected Gessen’s comparison between Gaza and Jewish ghettos, deeming it unacceptable. The foundation emphasized that they could not support a statement implying that Israel aimed to “liquidate Gaza like a Nazi ghetto.” Consequently, the award ceremony will not proceed as planned, although Gessen will still receive the prize in a different setting.

The decision to suspend the ceremony has generated criticism, given that it was intended to honor Hannah Arendt, the prominent German-born Jewish-American historian, philosopher, and anti-totalitarian political theorist. Supporters of Gessen have highlighted the irony of canceling a prize in memory of Arendt, who coined the phrase “the banality of evil,” referring to her coverage of Adolf Eichmann’s trial for the New Yorker.

In an interview, Gessen discussed the backlash faced by Arendt as one of the initial critics of Israel, cautioning against the establishment of a purely Jewish state in Palestine. Gessen emphasized the importance of Arendt’s ability to make comparisons without relativizing the Holocaust, citing an open letter in which Arendt likened the Israeli Freedom Party to the Nazis due to their racially motivated violence against civilians.

The suspension of the award ceremony has ignited a broader conversation about the complexities surrounding criticism of Israel and the potential accusations of antisemitism. Gessen highlighted that legitimate criticism of Israel is often unfairly equated with antisemitism, overshadowing actual acts of antisemitism.

This latest development reflects the ongoing struggle to navigate sensitive historical comparisons and interpretations, especially within the context of Germany’s memory policy. The decision by the HBS to suspend the award ceremony has raised questions about the boundaries of acceptable discourse and the challenges of honoring complex thinkers who dare to question established narratives.

