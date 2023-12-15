Award Ceremony Cancelled After Controversial Comparison Arises

A highly anticipated award ceremony for acclaimed Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen has been suspended following public backlash over a recent essay. The essay, which drew attention to the situation in Gaza, drew criticism for comparing it to the Jewish ghettos of Nazi-era Europe. The Green party-affiliated Heinrich Böll Foundation (HBS), responsible for the award, deemed the comparison “unacceptable” and decided to withdraw its support.

The HBS, in consultation with the senate in Bremen, has made the decision to present the prize to Gessen in an alternative setting on Saturday rather than the scheduled Friday ceremony. However, the specifics regarding the new format and attendees are still uncertain.

The controversy arose from a paragraph in Gessen’s essay, which argued that the term “ghetto” would be appropriate for describing the situation in Gaza. However, Gessen acknowledged that the comparison would elicit criticism and clarified that the intention was to draw attention to the plight of both besieged Gazans and ghettoized Jews, not to directly equate them. The foundation, nevertheless, condemned the statement as an insinuation that Israel intends to “liquidate Gaza like a Nazi ghetto,” a claim that they found unacceptable.

It is important to note that Gessen’s essay also highlighted Germany’s unwavering support for Israel and questioned its 2019 resolution condemning the Israel boycott movement BDS as antisemitic. Gessen quoted a Jewish critic who suggested that Germany’s Holocaust remembrance had become distorted. This critique, however, does not overshadow the controversy surrounding the Gaza-Nazi ghetto comparison.

As Gessen’s supporters have pointed out, the decision to suspend the award ceremony raises questions about the foundation’s commitment to honoring the memory of Hannah Arendt, the German-born Jewish-American historian and philosopher who the prize is named after. Arendt famously coined the phrase “the banality of evil” and was a leading critic of Nazi totalitarianism. Some argue that, according to the foundation’s own logic, Arendt would not have been eligible for the award in today’s Germany.

In an interview with Die Zeit, Gessen discussed the historical context behind Arendt’s criticism of Israel’s establishment as a purely Jewish state, which excluded the Arab population. They emphasized the importance of recognizing that Arendt, a renowned and critical thinker, did not shy away from making comparisons. Gessen also expressed concern that in Germany, criticism of Israel is often misconstrued as antisemitism, diverting attention from genuine instances of antisemitism.

The controversial statements made by Gessen have sparked widespread debate, with the Bremen branch of the German-Israeli Society asserting that Gessen’s views are in stark contrast to the beliefs held by Hannah Arendt. This disagreement has led to the cancellation of the award ceremony, leaving many questioning the intended purpose and significance of such honors.