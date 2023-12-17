Groundbreaking Perspectives on German Literary Prize Ceremony

BERLIN (AP) — In a thought-provoking event that challenged conventional norms, the renowned Russian-American writer Masha Gessen was awarded a prestigious German literary prize in a ceremony that deviated from the traditional format due to the controversy surrounding her recent article. The article, published in The New Yorker, drew parallels between the situation in Gaza and the Nazi-era ghettos, sparking heated discussions and evoking strong reactions from various quarters in Germany.

The New Yorker piece, titled “In the Shadow of the Holocaust,” delves into the way Germany presently remembers the Holocaust and asserts that open and free debate about Israel is stifled within the country. Gessen, born Jewish in the Soviet Union and known for her criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, described Gaza as resembling a Jewish ghetto under Nazi occupation, adding that “the ghetto is being liquidated.”

While the comparison struck a chord with some readers, it also stirred controversy in Germany, a nation that actively supports Israel and seeks to confront the horrors of its own past. The government and authorities in Germany consider their support for Israel as an act of remorse and a responsibility in the aftermath of Adolf Hitler’s genocidal regime that annihilated up to 6 million Jews during the Holocaust.

In light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the accompanying pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations in Germany, public sentiment is polarized. German leaders have repeatedly emphasized their solidarity with the Jewish community and Israel, while vehemently denouncing acts of antisemitism.

Originally scheduled to receive the Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought in the city hall of Bremen, Gessen faced a change of plans when the sponsoring organization, the Heinrich Böll Foundation, and the Senate of the city of Bremen withdrew from hosting the ceremony. The event eventually transpired in an alternative location, a small event room, where approximately 50 guests gathered under tight security.

The Böll Foundation, affiliated with Germany’s Green Party, expressed its disapproval of the comparison made by Gessen in her article. However, the foundation’s jury, recognizing the writer’s contributions to public political thought and her commitment to challenging power structures, decided to proceed with the award despite the controversy.

This unconventional ceremony serves as a testament to the importance of dissenting voices and the necessity of engaging in uncomfortable conversations. By acknowledging Gessen’s provocative perspective, the Hannah Arendt Prize stands as a symbol of intellectual freedom and the pursuit of truth in a society grappling with difficult historical legacies.

FAQ

What was Masha Gessen awarded?

Masha Gessen was awarded the prestigious Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought.

Masha Gessen was awarded the prestigious Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought. What was controversial about her article?

Gessen’s article drew criticism for comparing the situation in Gaza to the Nazi-era ghettos.

Gessen’s article drew criticism for comparing the situation in Gaza to the Nazi-era ghettos. Why did the ceremony deviate from the traditional format?

Due to the controversy surrounding Gessen’s article, the sponsoring organization and the Senate of the city of Bremen withdrew their support, leading to a scaled-down and relocated event.

Due to the controversy surrounding Gessen’s article, the sponsoring organization and the Senate of the city of Bremen withdrew their support, leading to a scaled-down and relocated event. What did Gessen argue in her article?

The author explored the memory of the Holocaust in Germany, contending that the country stifles open debate on Israel. Gessen also criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, equating Gaza to a Jewish ghetto under Nazi occupation.

The author explored the memory of the Holocaust in Germany, contending that the country stifles open debate on Israel. Gessen also criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, equating Gaza to a Jewish ghetto under Nazi occupation. Who is Masha Gessen?

Masha Gessen is a Russian-American writer known for her critical views on Israel’s policies towards Palestinians and her outspokenness against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: [The New Yorker](https://www.newyorker.com/)