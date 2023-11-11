Zoo Closure: A Tragic Incident Shakes the Animal Care Community

A devastating incident occurred at Hellbrunn Zoo in Austria, resulting in the closure of the zoo and leaving a married zookeeper couple in critical condition. In a shocking turn of events, a female rhinoceros attacked the couple early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of the woman and severe injuries to her husband.

The incident took place while the 33-year-old woman was carrying out her routine duties, which included applying insect repellent to the rhino’s skin. The purpose of this action was to protect the sensitive skin of the rhino from insect bites. Unfortunately, the reason behind the rhino’s aggressive behavior towards the zookeeper remains unknown.

The devastating news has left the zoo community deeply saddened and on high alert. Zoo Director Sabine Grebner expressed shock and distress, stating, “Maybe there was some kind of irritation. We are deeply upset and shocked.” The local authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Tragically, despite attempts to revive her, the woman did not survive the attack and passed away at the scene. Her husband, who was feeding other animals at the time, bravely intervened and tried to save his wife. However, he suffered a broken leg during his courageous attempt.

Both individuals were experienced in animal care, with the husband having worked at the zoo for 15 years and the wife being a certified animal keeper for nine years. The woman was known for her careful and considerate approach when interacting with the animals. Her loss is deeply felt by her colleagues and the entire animal care community.

In response to this tragic incident, the zoo management has decided to close the facility for the next two days. This closure will allow thorough evaluations of safety protocols and ensure the well-being of both the animals and the staff members. It is important to note that no previous incidents have been reported involving the rhino enclosure, which has been in place for nearly three decades.

Jeti, the rhino responsible for the attack, has been at the zoo since 2009 and had never displayed any aggressive behavior before. The other two rhinos at the zoo have also been cooperative and have been part of the Salzburg Zoo family for many years.

As the zoo grapples with this tragic loss, the incident serves as a reminder of the risks and responsibilities associated with animal care. The safety and well-being of both the animals and those who care for them are paramount and will undoubtedly be at the forefront of discussions in the days to come.

Sources:

– [Hellbrunn Zoo](https://hellbrunn.at/)