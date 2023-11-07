Austria Takes Stand Against Anti-Israel Slogan

By Matis Glenn

Austria has made a bold move to address the controversial pro-Palestinian slogan that calls for the destruction of Israel. Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Wednesday during his solidarity visit to Israel that Austria will investigate the use of the popular slogan for possible incitement to violence. The slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” is now being classified as a murder threat due to its reference to the entire landscape of Israel and its call to rid the region of the country.

During his visit, Chancellor Nehammer met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, President Yitzchak Herzog, and other Israeli officials, emphasizing his unwavering support for Israel and his commitment to combating terrorism and antisemitism.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed gratitude for the Chancellor’s support, recognizing the ongoing battle Israel faces against barbarism in defense of civilization. Nehammer echoed his sentiment, highlighting the shared values between Austria and Israel and the crucial need for a united fight against terrorism.

President Herzog warmly welcomed Chancellor Nehammer, praising him as a “great friend of Israel” during their meeting. Herzog emphasized the need for solidarity in the face of the recent atrocities committed by Hamas and called out attempts to justify acts of terror, reminding leaders that there is no justification for terrorizing innocent people.

In response, Nehammer condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas and stressed the importance of immediate and unconditional release of hostages held by the militant group. He reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself under international law and pledged Austria’s unwavering support in eradicating terrorism.

As the Chancellor concluded his visit, he reaffirmed Austria’s commitment to fighting antisemitism and promoting Jewish life. The mantra “Never Again” resonated strongly as Nehammer solidified Austria’s stance against hate and violence.

Austria’s investigation into the use of the pro-Palestinian slogan serves as an important step in addressing potential incitement to violence. By taking a stand against such rhetoric, Austria aligns itself firmly with Israel and sends a strong message against terrorism and antisemitism.