Austrian Ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz Faces Charges of False Statement

Austria’s former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been charged with giving a false statement, according to the country’s prosecutor’s office for economic crimes and corruption. This development comes after Kurz’s resignation in 2021, following the “Ibizagate” scandal involving his former coalition partner, the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ).

The charges against Kurz stem from statements he made to an investigative committee of the Austrian parliament. It is alleged that Kurz downplayed his involvement in the appointment of Thomas Schmid, the head of the state holding company Öbag, in June 2020. Despite claiming that he was only informed in advance and did not participate further in the decision, evidence from chat messages suggests that Kurz had a more significant role.

If found guilty of giving false evidence, Kurz could face a prison sentence of up to three years. Leaks to the media have also revealed that Schmid, once a close confidant of Kurz, has alleged that the former chancellor was aware of embezzlement of public funds between 2016 and 2018, which were used to promote his own political rise.

In response to the charges, Kurz made a statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He expressed his lack of surprise regarding the decision to file a criminal complaint and stated, “The accusations are false and we look forward to the truth finally coming to light and the accusations proving to be unfounded in court.”

Once considered a rising star in European conservative circles, Kurz has twice led coalitions in Austria. His first term began when he was just 31 years old. The investigative committee was probing alleged corruption during his initial coalition, which collapsed in 2019 after a video revealed the vice-chancellor at the time, Heinz-Christian Strache of the FPÖ, seemingly offering favors to a supposed Russian investor.

From 2020, Kurz headed a coalition government comprising his conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) and the Greens. However, he stepped down in October 2021 amid accusations surrounding newspaper advertisements. Kurz formally announced his departure from politics a few months later and has since ventured into entrepreneurship and lobbying.

These charges against Kurz add another chapter to his tumultuous political career, leaving the future of Austria’s former right-wing “Wunderkind” uncertain.

