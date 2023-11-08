Qantas Airways Reports Record Profit and Plans for Expansion Post-Pandemic

Qantas Airways, Australia’s national carrier, has recently announced a record annual profit, signaling a strong recovery in the demand for air travel post-pandemic. The airline reported an underlying profit before tax of $2.47 billion Australian dollars ($1.6 billion) for the year ending June 30, a significant improvement from the $1.86 billion loss suffered a year ago.

The success can be attributed to Qantas’ strong position in Australia’s airline industry, characterized by low cancellation rates and punctual performance. CEO Alan Joyce emphasized these factors as key contributors to the airline’s profitability. In light of the positive financial results, the board has approved a $500 million buyback of shares, set to commence in September.

Furthermore, Qantas is looking to expand its fleet by placing a multi-billion dollar order for 12 Airbus 350 and 12 Boeing 787 aircraft. This move aims to retire older planes and ensure a renewed and modernized domestic and international fleet. Joyce described this decision as “very brave” considering the challenges posed by the pandemic. It positions Qantas to provide services that other airlines cannot offer.

In addition to fleet expansion, Qantas has exciting plans for new flight routes in the near future. By 2025, the airline intends to launch long-haul direct flights from Sydney to both London and New York. These routes will provide more convenient travel options for passengers and further establish Qantas as a global player in the aviation industry.

As international borders gradually open and travel demand rebounds, Qantas foresees a significant decrease in airfares. CEO Alan Joyce predicts that international capacity will increase by 6.4 million seats next year, leading to a decline in prices. Domestic airfares are currently 20% higher than in 2019, mainly due to inflation and rising fuel costs.

Qantas will see a change in leadership this November when Alan Joyce steps down as CEO and is succeeded by Vanessa Hudson, the airline’s first female CEO. With a record profit, plans for fleet expansion, and new flight routes on the horizon, Qantas is poised for continued success and growth in the post-pandemic era.