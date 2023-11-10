Australia and China Navigate Rare Earth Challenges

Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, is making a high-stakes visit to China this week. The trip, aimed at improving relations between the two countries, comes on the heels of Albanese’s recent visit to the United States, where he discussed reducing Australia’s reliance on China for critical minerals.

During his visit to Washington, Albanese and American officials announced plans to redirect Australia’s critical mineral resources away from China and towards domestic processing plants. Critical minerals, which are vital for clean energy technologies and advanced weapons systems, have become increasingly important in global trade.

China currently dominates the critical mineral market, leading to concerns that it may restrict supply chains and stifle the global transition to cleaner energy. Australian officials are wary of this potential risk and are actively seeking to diversify their mineral processing capabilities.

While Australia and China have been working towards improved relations, the issue of critical minerals presents a potential roadblock. The recent collaboration between the United States and Australia on this matter has raised eyebrows in China, as it suggests a military cooperation that may threaten China’s economic interests.

The contest over critical minerals is just one aspect of the ongoing geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Both countries are vying for influence in the Asia Pacific region, which has led to the formation of new security initiatives such as the Quad and the recent submarine deal between the US and Australia.

In response to China’s growing influence and assertiveness, President Biden has implemented various measures, including restrictions on the sale of advanced computer chips and chip-making technology to China. The “chip war” has now spilled over into the realm of critical minerals, with China announcing export controls on metals essential for semiconductors and graphite used in electric vehicle batteries.

To counter China’s dominance, the United States has pledged financial support to Australian companies involved in processing critical minerals. This shift towards protectionism and the pursuit of self-sufficiency is part of a larger global trend that has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China currently holds a significant share of global production for metals used in electronic vehicles, graphite, and rare earth elements. Its state-owned enterprises enjoy a near monopoly on the production and refining of these critical minerals. This has prompted concerns among US and Australian officials about China’s ability to control global supply chains.

In the past, China has flexed its muscles in the critical minerals market, using export restrictions to assert its dominance. This was evident in 2010 when China cut off rare earth exports to Japan during a maritime dispute. The move had severe consequences for Japan and even impacted American companies attempting to enter the market.

Australia’s Lynas Corporation also faced challenges when China flooded the market with cheap rare earths, posing a significant threat to the company’s survival. However, Lynas received support from the Japanese government, and in recent years, Australia has taken steps to boost domestic processing capabilities.

Recognizing the need to establish a more resilient supply chain, Australia has invested in rare earth processing plants within its borders. The United States has also played a role in supporting critical minerals companies through grants and loans.

The efforts by Australia and the United States to strengthen their domestic processing capabilities represent a strategic response to China’s dominance in the critical mineral market. By establishing a more diverse and resilient supply chain, these countries aim to mitigate the risks associated with overreliance on a single nation.

As the geopolitical tensions between China and the United States continue to escalate, the issue of critical minerals will likely remain a key battleground. Both sides are actively working to secure their positions and assert their influence, creating a complex landscape for international trade and security.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are critical minerals?

Critical minerals are metallic elements and minerals that are essential for various industries, including clean energy technologies and advanced weapons systems. These minerals are crucial for the production of electric vehicle batteries, semiconductors, and super magnets used in military applications.

Why is China’s dominance in critical minerals concerning?

China currently holds a significant share of global production for critical minerals, including rare earth elements, graphite, and metals used in electronic vehicles. Its near-monopoly on these resources raises concerns about the potential for supply chain disruptions and control over key industries.

How are Australia and the United States addressing China’s dominance?

Both Australia and the United States are taking steps to reduce their reliance on China for critical minerals. They are investing in domestic processing capabilities and supporting companies involved in the extraction and refining of these minerals. This strategic shift aims to establish a more diversified and resilient supply chain.

Sources:

– [Washington Post](https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2022/08/14/albanese-china-rare-earth/)