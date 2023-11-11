Australian Writer Detained in China Fears for His Life

In a concerning turn of events, an Australian writer who has been held in detention in China for over four years has expressed fears that he could die in jail due to a large cyst on his kidney. Yang Hengjun, an Australian citizen and democracy activist, was arrested in 2019 on charges of espionage, which he vehemently denies. Despite a secret trial held by a Beijing court in 2021, a verdict has yet to be reached, causing ongoing uncertainty and distress.

Last Thursday, Yang shared a message with his supporters, disclosing that he has experienced discomfort and pain in his kidney for several months. Following a recent medical examination, a doctor informed him that there is a cyst measuring about 10 centimeters that is putting pressure on his kidney.

The gravity of the situation becomes apparent when Yang’s ominous statement is taken into account. He expressed concerns that if something were to happen to his health and he were to die while in detention, the truth might never come to light, leaving his fate obscured and his voice silenced. As a result, he wonders who would be able to advocate for him.

Amidst these distressing circumstances, Yang’s friend and former PhD doctoral supervisor, Feng Chongyi, is urging the Australian government to collaborate with the international community to exert pressure on China for Yang’s release on medical parole.

Yang’s predicament illustrates the wider context of his detention—a vocal advocate for universal values such as democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in China, he has faced retribution for his activism.

