Australian Woman Receives Jail Sentence for Cruelty towards Dog

An Australian woman has been sentenced to prison after she was caught on video throwing her 10-year-old dog off the roof of a parking garage. The incident, which took place at a shopping center in Perth, resulted in the dog suffering critical injuries and ultimately being euthanized. The woman, Amy Lea Judge, was charged with ill-treatment of an animal and was sentenced in court this week.

This shocking act of animal cruelty has been condemned by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Western Australia (RSPCA). The organization’s Inspector Manager, Kylie Green, described it as one of the most distressing cases she has seen in her 11 years of service. Dogs are known for their trust and dependence on their owners for safety, making this betrayal of trust particularly appalling.

The video footage shows Judge arguing with her partner in the parking garage before repeatedly dangling the dog over the edge and allowing her to walk along the roof. After approximately eight minutes, Judge launches the dog off the side of the building. Although Judge initially confessed to the act on Facebook, she later claimed that her account had been hacked.

The dog, named Princess, fell nearly 30 feet and was discovered by a passerby who assumed she had been hit by a car. Princess was rushed to a nearby vet, where it was determined that she had suffered severe internal injuries, including haemorrhaging and brain trauma. The vet contacted Judge, who ultimately decided to euthanize the dog due to the extent of her injuries.

During the sentencing hearing, Magistrate Mark Millington described Judge’s actions as a planned, deliberate, and intentional act. He noted her lack of remorse and her attempts to shift the blame and make excuses for her behavior. As a result, Judge was sentenced to 10 months in prison for the animal cruelty charge and an additional two months for an unrelated matter. Furthermore, she has been banned from owning an animal for the next ten years.

The sentencing of Judge brings some justice for Princess, who endured immense pain and suffering during her final hours. Animal cruelty is a serious crime, and this case serves as a reminder that such acts will not be tolerated. It is our collective responsibility to protect and care for the animals that depend on us.

