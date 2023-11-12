Australia Faces Dual Crisis: Battling Fire and Flood

As devastating bushfires continue to ravage regions in Australia, towns on the brink of recovery now face the threat of flooding. The Gippsland region in Victoria and the South Coast of New South Wales, both severely impacted by the Black Summer bushfires four years ago, are now grappling with the emerging flood warnings.

While the rain brings some relief to the fire-stricken areas, it also ushers in the risk of floods. Australia, beleaguered by a string of natural disasters in recent years, is acutely feeling the impact of climate change. In response to the ongoing crisis, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reinforces the government’s resolve to take action against climate change.

Multiple fires have been raging across the country as it enters what experts predict will be one of the most perilous fire seasons in years. In the rural Gippsland region of Victoria, hundreds of firefighters have tirelessly fought against two major blazes, leading to evacuations and the loss of at least one home. Similarly, New South Wales authorities confirm the destruction of several homes in the Bega Valley due to fire.

Collectively, the fires have already scorched approximately 25,000 hectares (250sq km) of land in both states, an area roughly five times the size of Manhattan Island. However, a significant cold front is sweeping through the southeast of Australia, bringing heavy rainfall. This prompts warnings from authorities about the potential for flash floods and riverine flooding.

Towns in the Gippsland region, previously threatened by the inferno, now face the risk of being isolated by rising floodwaters. The State Emergency Services chief officer, Tim Wiebusch, warns residents not to attempt to drive through these treacherous conditions, emphasizing the potentially fatal consequences.

While some rain has reached the fire grounds in New South Wales, the primary concern shifts to inland areas for possible flooding. Meanwhile, other parts of the state continue to face extreme fire hazards with sizzling temperatures, aridity, and gusty winds, necessitating total fire bans.

Australia has endured a succession of calamities in recent years, from severe drought and devastating bushfires to unprecedented floods and mass coral bleaching events on the Great Barrier Reef. According to the latest report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), unless urgent measures are taken to combat climate change, the country can expect more frequent and worsening disasters in the future.

Sources: BBC News