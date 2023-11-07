Australian Prosecutors Drop Case Against Amber Heard Over Dog Smuggling Allegations

Australian prosecutors have decided not to pursue criminal charges against American actor Amber Heard regarding allegations of lying to a court about smuggling her Yorkshire terriers into Australia in 2015. The country’s biosecurity watchdog, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, stated that the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions made the decision not to prosecute Heard for reportedly feigning ignorance of Australia’s strict quarantine regulations.

Heard and her then-husband Johnny Depp made headlines when they ignited a biosecurity controversy by bringing their pets to Australia’s Gold Coast during the filming of “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Heard admitted to smuggling the dogs in 2016 when she pleaded guilty to providing a false immigration document, but prosecutors dropped more serious charges related to illegal importation.

The case gained further attention during Depp’s libel trial against The Sun newspaper in London in 2020, where conflicting testimony emerged regarding Heard’s knowledge of biosecurity laws. The Department of Agriculture investigated these discrepancies and provided a brief of evidence against Heard.

However, despite the investigation, no charges will be laid against Heard. The decision not to prosecute follows an evaluation of the evidence and collaboration with overseas agencies. This outcome leaves the case surrounding the arrival of Pistol and Boo, which ultimately led to their return to the United States or the possibility of euthanization, with no further legal action.

The resolution of this case raises questions about the complexity of biosecurity laws and the enforcement of penalties for violations. The incident also raises awareness about the strict regulations countries have in place to protect their ecosystems from the introduction of foreign species.

While Amber Heard will not face criminal charges in Australia, the controversy surrounding the smuggling of her Yorkshire terriers remains a notable event in her personal history.