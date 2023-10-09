Australian Man Rescued from Antarctic Base, Returning Home on Icebreaker

An Australian man fell ill while working at the Casey research station in Antarctica and is now returning home after a daring rescue mission. The man developed a medical condition that required specialist assessment and care, prompting authorities to organize his evacuation. The icebreaker RSV Nuyina set off from Australia last week, traveling over 1,800 miles and breaking through sea ice to reach a location 89 miles from the base.

On Sunday, two helicopters were deployed from the icebreaker’s deck and arrived at the base in approximately an hour to rescue the man. The initial phase of the evacuation was successful, and the ship is now heading back to Hobart, Tasmania, with the priority of getting the expeditioner the necessary medical care.

The man is expected to arrive in Australia next week and will be cared for in the icebreaker’s specially equipped medical facility by polar medicine doctors and staff from the Royal Hobart Hospital. To protect his privacy, authorities have chosen not to disclose his name or specific medical condition.

During the southern summer, the Casey research station houses over 150 people, but this number significantly decreases during the winter, with less than 20 individuals remaining for maintenance work. The Australian Antarctic Division has confirmed that all other personnel working at Australian bases in Antarctica are safe and accounted for.