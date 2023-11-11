Australian Man Survives Terrifying Crocodile Encounter Using Unconventional Methods

In a harrowing incident that took place in northern Australia, an Australian cattle farmer, Colin Deveraux, found himself in a life-or-death situation when he was attacked by a crocodile while walking towards a river. What makes this story even more astonishing is that Deveraux managed to escape the clutches of the crocodile by fighting back in an unconventional way – by biting its eyelid.

Deveraux, who was in his mid-60s at the time of the incident, had initially noticed a gathering of fish in a billabong as he approached the river. However, upon realizing that there was something more sinister lurking beneath the murky water, he quickly abandoned the idea of catching fish and attempted to retreat. But it was too late.

In a gruesome act, the crocodile lunged towards Deveraux, clamping its powerful jaws onto his right foot. The farmer found himself in a desperate struggle for survival as the crocodile violently shook him and began to drag him further into the water. Despite attempting to fend off the predator by biting and kicking, Deveraux’s efforts were in vain.

However, luck seemed to be on Deveraux’s side, as he eventually managed to sink his teeth into the only vulnerable spot he could find – the crocodile’s eyelid. With sheer determination, Deveraux pulled back on the crocodile’s eyelid, causing it to release its grip on him. This momentous feat of strength lasted a mere eight seconds, but it proved to be the turning point in the intense battle for survival.

After freeing himself from the crocodile’s clutches, Deveraux swiftly escaped to safety and made his way to a nearby car. The determined crocodile then pursued him for a short distance before eventually giving up. With the help of a towel and some rope, Deveraux fashioned a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding from his wounds. His brother quickly rushed him to the hospital, where he has been receiving treatment since the terrifying mid-October attack.

Deveraux’s injuries were severe, not only due to the crocodile’s powerful jaws but also because of the bacteria present in both the water and the predator’s mouth. However, after undergoing a skin graft procedure, Deveraux’s condition gradually improved. By November, he had regained feeling in his toes and was expected to be discharged from the hospital, marking a tremendous recovery from the incident.

This extraordinary tale serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the lengths some individuals will go to in order to survive. While encounters with crocodiles can be extremely dangerous and often fatal, Deveraux’s quick thinking and unconventional approach saved his life in a situation where many others would not have been so fortunate.

Original source: [New York Daily News](https://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/ny-australia-man-bit-crocodile-escape-20211108-72sx43zvzrapd8kssxq4cmzfxy-story.html)