A Journalist’s Heartfelt Letter: Reflections on Detention and Love for Australia

In a heartfelt letter penned while in detention, Australian journalist Cheng Lei shares her poignant reflections on her confinement and her deep love for her country. The letter, dictated to consular staff during a visit and released by Cheng’s partner, provides a glimpse into her difficult circumstances.

Cheng, a former business television anchor for Chinese state television, has been detained in China since August 2020 on national security charges. This public statement marks her first since her arrest. In the letter, Cheng describes the limited access she has to sunlight, revealing that she can stand in the sunlight for only 10 hours a year in her cell. She expresses the longing for nature, sharing how she hasn’t seen a tree in the three years of her confinement. As she reminisces about past adventures, she secretly mouths the names of places she has visited and driven through.

The details of her alleged crimes have not been disclosed, and she is still awaiting a verdict after facing trial in a closed court over a year ago in Beijing. The Australian government has repeatedly voiced concerns about her detention, as tensions between China and Australia have eased recently. China’s lifting of sanctions on Australian barley has raised hopes for improved relations, and there is growing public pressure on the Australian government to secure Cheng’s release.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized that Cheng’s case should be resolved and expressed his admiration for her love for Australia. Cheng’s partner, Nick Coyle, believes that her return home would significantly improve the atmosphere in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Cheng’s letter also highlights her longing for her children, who are living in Australia with their grandmother. Reflecting on her multicultural upbringing in Australia, she vividly describes the emotional solace she finds in her prison bedding when it is aired for just two hours a year.

As we await a resolution to Cheng Lei’s case, her heartfelt message serves as a reminder of the importance of justice, procedural fairness, and humane treatment. It is a testament to her unwavering love for her country and her longing to be reunited with her children.