Journalist Cheng Lei Returns to Australia After Release from Detention in China

Australian journalist Cheng Lei has finally returned home to Australia after being released from three years of detention in China. The completion of the legal process allowed for her reunion with her two children and family in Melbourne. This comes as a great relief to her loved ones, who have endured a challenging period of separation.

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, expressed his joy at Cheng Lei’s safe return, stating that her release has been long-awaited by the Australian government and will be warmly welcomed by the entire nation. Describing her as a “strong and resilient person,” he acknowledged the difficulties she and her family have faced throughout this ordeal.

Cheng Lei took to social media to share her emotions upon returning home. She expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the support she received, writing, “Tight hugs, teary screams, holding my kids in the spring sunshine. Trees shimmy from the breeze. I can see the entirety of the sky now! Thank you Aussies.”

Cheng Lei’s arrest in 2020 and subsequent charges of “supplying state secrets overseas” occurred amidst strained relations between China and Australia. While Beijing accused her of providing state secrets to a foreign country, the specific details of the allegations were never fully disclosed. She spent the first six months of her detainment in solitary confinement without being charged.

During her time in custody, Cheng Lei wrote a candid note to Australian officials, shedding light on her bleak prison conditions. She expressed her longing for the sun, as she was only allowed to stand in its rays for a mere 10 hours annually. Now back in Melbourne, she eagerly anticipates experiencing the outdoors and reconnecting with nature.

Cheng Lei’s release and return to Australia mark a significant moment for her family, friends, and the entire nation. Her resilience and determination throughout this challenging chapter in her life serve as an inspiration to many. The Australian government will continue its efforts to support and assist citizens who face similar circumstances abroad.