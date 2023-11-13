SYDNEY/Beijing, Oct 11 – In a long-awaited development, Australian journalist Cheng Lei has finally returned to her home country after being detained in China for over three years on national security charges. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the news, stating that Cheng, who was a business television anchor for Chinese state television, has been released and reunited with her two children and family in Melbourne.

Cheng’s detention began in August 2020, with accusations of sharing state secrets with another country. After a secret trial in March 2022, she was found guilty and sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison. Now, after completing the necessary legal processes, Cheng has been deported back to Australia.

While Cheng has not publicly commented on the case, she expressed her gratitude on social media upon her return. She wrote, “Tight hugs, teary screams, holding my kids in the spring sunshine. Trees shimmy from the breeze. I can see the entirety of the sky now! Thank you Aussies.”

Prime Minister Albanese expressed the government’s satisfaction with Cheng’s release and stated that her return would be welcomed by all Australians. Australian diplomats were not allowed to attend her trial, and the country had consistently raised concerns about her detention.

Cheng’s release comes as tensions have eased between China and Australia, following a diplomatic dispute that resulted in China imposing blocks on Australian exports. Albanese, who has been working towards improving relations with China, stated that he expects to visit the country this year.

FAQ:

Q: How long was Cheng Lei detained in China?

A: Cheng Lei was detained in China for over three years.

Q: What were the charges against Cheng Lei?

A: Cheng Lei was charged with sharing state secrets with another country.

Q: When was Cheng released and reunited with her family?

A: Cheng Lei was released in October 2022 and has been reunited with her family in Melbourne.

Q: Was Cheng’s trial open to the public?

A: No, Cheng’s trial was held in secret.

Q: Has Cheng ever publicly commented on the case?

A: No, Cheng has not publicly commented on the case.

Q: How was Cheng’s release received by the Australian government?

A: The Australian government welcomed Cheng’s release and expressed satisfaction with her return.

Q: Is there any progress in advocating for the release of another detained Australian journalist?

A: The Australian government continues to advocate for the release of another detained Australian journalist, Yang Hengjun.

Q: How does China view its relationship with Australia?

A: China regards Australia as a friend and has no reason to regard Australia as a threat.

Q: Have there been similar cases of foreign nationals being detained in China?

A: Yes, there have been previous cases of foreign nationals being detained in China on national security charges.

Sources:

URL