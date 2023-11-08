Which Team Will Secure a Spot in the Women’s World Cup Championship?

As the Women’s World Cup draws nearer to its pinnacle, two formidable teams are left to battle it out for a chance to play in the championship match. Australia and England are set to clash in the semifinals, with the winner earning the right to face Spain for the coveted trophy.

The highly anticipated Australia vs. England semifinal match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 15th at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Kickoff is set for 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, ensuring that fans around the world will be eagerly tuning in to witness this clash of titans.

If you want to catch the action on TV, you can watch the match on Fox, Telemundo, or Universo (the Spanish-language arm of NBCUniversal) in the United States. Alternatively, you can use ExpressVPN and access the BBC iPlayer to enjoy live coverage from England for free. For those in Australia, the match will be broadcast on Seven Network.

But what if you prefer to stream the game online? Thankfully, there are several options available. FuboTV is an excellent platform that offers over 100 live TV channels, including Fox and Telemundo. By taking advantage of their generous seven-day free trial, you can watch Australia vs. England online without any cost. Similarly, DirecTV Stream also provides a five-day free trial and includes Fox in its channel lineup.

While there may be Reddit livestreams circulating, it’s important to note that FuboTV and DirecTV are the only platforms that offer official free Women’s World Cup live feeds through Fox and Telemundo.

Both Australia and England have proven themselves to be formidable contenders in this tournament. England has previously reached this stage in 2015 and 2019, securing a bronze medal in 2015. On the other hand, the Matildas from Australia have reached the quarterfinals before but have now made it to the semifinals for the first time. With odds placing the teams evenly matched, the outcome of this match remains uncertain.

The winner of this thrilling encounter will advance to the Women’s World Cup final, scheduled for Sunday, August 20th. As the tension rises, all eyes will be on Australia and England as they battle it out for the chance to etch their names in soccer history. So don’t miss out on the electrifying action and make sure to catch the Australia vs. England soccer semifinal match live online through one of the streaming options above.