Australia Calls for Removal of All Trade Restrictions from China as Barley Tariffs are Lifted

Australia has made a strong plea to China, urging the removal of all remaining trade restrictions, following the announcement that Beijing has lifted the anti-dumping tariffs and countervailing duties on Australian barley. The move is seen as a positive step towards normalizing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Canberra is hopeful that China will also lift the tariffs on Australian wine imports, which were implemented in March 2021. During the peak of diplomatic tensions, China imposed import tariffs on various Australian exports, including wine, red meat, lobsters, and timber.

“We want all of the impediments removed that currently affect our trading relationship with China,” stated Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell. He expressed optimism that with goodwill from both sides, the trade relationship can be completely stabilized.

Farrell highlighted the resolution of the barley issue as a potential template for resolving the wine trade dispute. Australia had previously suspended its complaint against China at the World Trade Organization regarding the barley tariffs, which paved the way for Beijing to expedite its review. The Chinese Commerce Ministry’s recent decision to drop all duties on Australian barley reflects the improving relations between the two nations.

There are indications that Chinese beer consumers and barley importers are in favor of reintroducing Australian barley to the market, contributing to the decision to lift the tariffs. This positive development follows a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in November 2021. Australian officials, including Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell, have also engaged in direct meetings with their Chinese counterparts to address tensions.

The strained relationship between Australia and China originated from Australia’s support for an international inquiry into China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Australia has consistently pursued dialogue and de-escalation as the preferred approach to resolving the issues.

Australia’s efforts to diversify its trading relationships have become paramount in light of China’s trade curbs. The Australian government has sought new markets for its agricultural produce and has pursued free trade agreements with countries like India and the United Kingdom. There is also optimism for a trade deal with the European Union in the near future.

In conclusion, as the barley tariffs are lifted, Australia is hopeful for the removal of all other trade restrictions imposed by China. The resolution of the barley issue serves as a positive example, and with continued goodwill and dialogue, it is possible to stabilize the trade relationship between the two nations.

FAQs

1. What trade restrictions did China impose on Australia?

China imposed various trade restrictions on Australia, including import tariffs on products such as wine, red meat, lobsters, and timber.

2. Why did Australia support an international inquiry into China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Australia supported the international inquiry to understand the origins and management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The intention was to ensure transparency and prevent future outbreaks.

3. How is Australia diversifying its trading relationships?

Australia is actively seeking new markets for its agricultural produce and has pursued free trade agreements with countries like India and the United Kingdom. The Australian government is also optimistic about reaching a trade deal with the European Union in the near future.