Australia Implements Stricter Visa Rules and Reduces Migrant Intake

Australia has announced plans to tighten visa rules for international students and low-skilled workers, signaling a significant shift in its migration system. These policy changes are expected to result in a halving of the country’s migrant intake over the next two years. The Australian government has identified the need to address a “broken” migration system and bring migration numbers back to a sustainable level.

Under the new policies, international students will be required to achieve higher scores on English tests. Additionally, there will be increased scrutiny on a student’s second visa application, which could extend their stay in Australia. These measures aim to ensure that migrants possess the necessary language skills and qualifications to contribute effectively to the workforce.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil emphasized that these targeted reforms are already having an effect on reducing net overseas migration and are expected to further contribute to a decline in migrant numbers. This aligns with the goal of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who stressed the importance of bringing migration figures to a sustainable level for the future of Australia.

The decision to tighten visa rules and reduce migrant intake comes in the wake of a record peak in net immigration in 2022-23, largely driven by international students. Official forecasts suggest a significant decline in migrant numbers, returning to pre-pandemic levels by 2024-25 and 2025-26.

While these policy changes have financial implications for businesses catering to international students, such as IDP Education, the Australian government is focused on finding a balance between economic needs and addressing the strain on the rental market. The surge in foreign workers and students has intensified pressure on an already tight rental market and contributed to an increase in homelessness in the country.

As concerns over migration intake mounted, a survey conducted for The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that 62% of Australian voters believe the country’s migration intake is too high. Acknowledging the importance of the labor market, the Labor government of Australia is taking steps to facilitate the entry of highly skilled workers by creating a specialized visa category. This new visa will have a processing time of just one week, allowing businesses to swiftly recruit top talent.

In summary, Australia’s decision to implement stricter visa rules and reduce migrant intake reflects a desire to rectify a perceived broken migration system and bring the numbers down to a sustainable level. The new policies will prioritize language skills and qualifications, ensuring that migrants contribute effectively to the Australian workforce. While these changes may have economic implications, the government aims to strike a balance between economic needs and the strain on housing.