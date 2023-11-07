Support for Indigenous Advisory Panel in Australian Constitution Falters Ahead of National Vote

A recent poll has revealed a decline in support for the inclusion of an Indigenous advisory panel in Australia’s constitution. The proposal, known as the “Voice to Parliament,” is set for a national vote next month, and the dwindling support indicates a potential defeat for the landmark initiative.

The survey, conducted for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, shows a continuous decline in support for the Indigenous advisory panel. This decline has persisted for the past five months, highlighting the government’s struggle to persuade skeptical and undecided voters to support the proposal.

Scheduled for October 14, the referendum will ask Australians whether they back the constitutional amendment to establish an Indigenous committee tasked with providing advice to the federal parliament. To pass, the referendum requires a majority of votes at the national level and in at least four of the six states.

Regrettably for proponents of the Voice, the survey indicates that only the island state of Tasmania currently supports the inclusion of the Indigenous advisory panel. This lack of support across other states and territories jeopardizes the proposal’s chances of success.

Since Australia’s independence in 1901, only eight out of 44 proposals for constitutional change have been approved. The latest survey reveals that support for the Voice has fallen to 43%, down from 46% in August. Notably, voters in New South Wales and Victoria, the nation’s most populous states, have become increasingly opposed to the proposal.

The rejection of the Voice is particularly strong in Queensland and Western Australia, where 61% of voters are inclined to vote against its inclusion.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has invested significant political capital in the referendum, has seen his approval ratings decline in tandem with the waning support for the proposal. This drop in ratings places him in negative territory for the first time since the election in May 2022.

The debate surrounding the referendum has generated divided opinions. Supporters argue that the Indigenous advisory panel will facilitate progress for the Aboriginal community, recognizing their ancient culture and promoting national unity. However, opponents fear that the panel would be divisive and grant excessive powers to the body, while some consider it tokenism without real impact.

The Aboriginal people, accounting for approximately 3.2% of Australia’s population, have historically faced marginalization under British colonial rule and are not mentioned in the country’s 122-year-old constitution.

As the national vote approaches, the fate of the proposal remains uncertain. The decline in support underscores the challenges inherent in amending the constitution and highlights the complex task of finding consensus on matters of Indigenous representation and recognition.