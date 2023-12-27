Severe Storms Leave Destruction and Tragedy in Eastern Australia

Several regions in eastern Australia have been devastated by severe thunderstorms during the Christmas and Boxing Day period, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 individuals, including a young girl. The worst-hit state, Queensland, is still grappling with power outages affecting tens of thousands of residents, while Victoria and New South Wales have also experienced widespread flooding and destructive winds.

The impact of the storms has been both alarming and unprecedented. Powerful winds have torn roofs off buildings, uprooted trees, and even managed to destroy concrete-based electricity poles. The destruction caused by these storms has caught many off guard and left communities in shock.

In addition to the severe weather conditions, some areas in New South Wales and South Australia were pelted with hailstones the size of golf balls. Residents expressed their astonishment at witnessing such a rare weather phenomenon during the summer months.

These recent storms follow the major floods that hit parts of Queensland just a week ago as a result of Cyclone Jasper. Some areas received more rain in a few days than they would typically see in an entire year. The combined damages from these back-to-back weather events are projected to cost billions of dollars.

Australia has been no stranger to natural disasters in recent years. Severe droughts and bushfires, record-breaking floods, and the bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef have wreaked havoc on the country. The latest report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that unless urgent action is taken to address climate change, Australia can expect to face even more frequent and severe disasters in the future.

During this recent bout of extreme weather, nine-year-old Mia Holland-McCormack tragically lost her life after going missing. Mia’s family remembers her as an adventurous and mischievous young girl. Additionally, three men drowned as a yacht capsized near Moreton Bay, and eight others had to be rescued from the water. In Victoria’s Gippsland region, a man and a woman were camping when their lives were tragically cut short. Two women lost their lives north of Brisbane after being swept away by floodwaters, while two others were killed by falling trees.

It is imperative that we recognize and address the escalating consequences of climate change. Without urgent action, the frequency and severity of such extreme weather events will only continue to rise. Australia must come together to prioritize the protection of its residents and the preservation of its natural environment for generations to come.

