Australian Navy Divers Injured in ‘Unsafe’ Encounter with Chinese Warship

In a recent incident that raised serious concerns, an Australian navy vessel and a Chinese warship had an interaction that resulted in injuries to Australian military divers. Defence Minister Richard Marles described the incident as “unsafe and unprofessional”. The Australian frigate, HMAS Toowoomba, was conducting a diving operation in Japan’s exclusive economic zone when the Chinese destroyer, PLA-N DDG-139, approached at a closer range. The Chinese warship then operated its hull-mounted sonar in a manner that posed a risk to the safety of the Australian divers, forcing them to exit the water. Medical assessments found minor injuries likely caused by the destroyer’s sonar pulses.

Australia expects all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a professional and safe manner. The safety and well-being of Australian military personnel is the government’s utmost priority. The incident highlights the importance of maintaining safety protocols and ensuring the protection of personnel involved in military operations.

Sonar sound waves emitted by naval vessels can have adverse effects on divers. The Diving Medical Advisory Committee, an independent London-based organization, has warned that divers can experience dizziness, hearing damage, and organ damage due to sonar exposure. Such incidents serve as a reminder of the potential risks associated with underwater operations and the need for strict adherence to safety guidelines.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How did the incident between the Australian navy vessel and Chinese warship occur?

A: The incident occurred when the Chinese warship approached the Australian vessel at a closer range and operated its hull-mounted sonar, posing a risk to the safety of the Australian divers.

Q: What were the injuries sustained by the Australian divers?

A: Medical assessments found minor injuries likely caused by the sonar pulses emitted by the Chinese destroyer.

Q: What actions did the Australian government take in response to the incident?

A: The Australian government expressed serious concerns to China and expects all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a professional and safe manner.

Q: What are the potential risks associated with sonar exposure for divers?

A: Sonar sound waves can cause divers to suffer dizziness, hearing damage, and organ damage, as warned by the Diving Medical Advisory Committee.

Q: What is the importance of safety protocols in military operations?

A: Safety protocols are crucial for protecting the personnel involved in military operations and minimizing the risks associated with such activities.