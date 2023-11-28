Australia Takes Strong Measures Against Vaping, Prohibiting Imports of Disposable Devices

In a decisive move to combat the rising popularity of vaping among young people, Australia has announced that it will ban the imports of disposable vapes starting in January. This bold step marks the beginning of a comprehensive crackdown on these nicotine-filled devices, with further restrictions to be implemented in the following months.

As of March, the ban will be extended to include all non-therapeutic vapes, encompassing refillable devices as well. Importers of vapes intended for medical purposes will require a permit from the Office of Drug Control, ensuring stricter control over the distribution and use of these devices. The Australian government has also allocated an additional A$75 million in funding to the Australian Border Force and the Therapeutic Goods Administration to effectively enforce these new regulations.

Furthermore, upcoming legislation will extend the same prohibitions to domestic manufacturers, ensuring that the production of these potentially harmful devices is brought to a halt. By targeting vapes adorned with pink unicorns and bubblegum flavors carefully disguised to appeal to young people, the government aims to protect the nation’s youth from nicotine addiction.

Despite boasting one of the lowest smoking rates among OECD countries, vaping has been gaining traction in Australia, especially among young adults. Government data reveals that around one in five individuals aged 18 to 24 vape regularly, reflecting the urgent need for intervention.

The reforms introduced in response to research highlighting the potential long-term risks associated with vaping aim to stifle the device’s popularity. However, while implementing these bans, it is crucial to ensure that smokers who are seeking alternatives to traditional smoking are not unduly impacted or limited in their access to healthier options.

To address this concern, doctors and nurses will be granted expanded powers from January onwards, allowing them to prescribe therapeutic vapes when clinically appropriate. To maintain control over their use, these therapeutic vapes will have restrictions on flavors, limited nicotine levels, and be sold in pharmaceutical packaging. These additional regulations, set to be introduced next year, will provide a transition period for manufacturers to comply with the new standards.

Australia’s vigorous response to the vaping phenomenon underscores the government’s commitment to public health and the protection of its young population. By taking proactive measures, the country hopes to address the alarming rise in nicotine addiction among its youth and safeguard future generations from potential harm.

FAQs

1. What is the reason behind Australia’s ban on disposable vapes?

– The ban aims to curb the growing popularity of these nicotine-filled devices, especially among young people, to prevent them from falling into nicotine addiction.

2. Will the ban also apply to refillable vapes?

– Yes, starting in March, the ban will extend to include all non-therapeutic vapes, including refillable devices.

3. What measures are being taken to ensure access to vapes for smokers looking to quit?

– From January onwards, doctors and nurses will have expanded powers to prescribe therapeutic vapes when clinically appropriate. This ensures that smokers who wish to quit traditional smoking have access to alternative options.

4. Will there be any restrictions on therapeutic vapes?

– Yes, under the new rules to be introduced next year, therapeutic vapes will have limitations on flavors, restricted nicotine levels, and be sold in pharmaceutical packaging.

5. How does Australia’s smoking rate compare to other countries?

– Australia boasts one of the lowest smoking rates among OECD countries, a group of mostly affluent nations.

Source: Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/)