Australia and China Seek Fresh Strategies to Mend Historical Fractures

EPA Report by Hannah Ritchie, BBC News, Sydney

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s upcoming visit to Beijing marks a significant turning point in the strained relationship between Australia and China. After seven years without an Australian leader setting foot in China, both countries are making renewed efforts to mend the rift that has plagued their ties. While gestures of goodwill have created an opportunity for a positive visit, unresolved structural issues still persist.

The recent release of Chinese-Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who had been detained for over three years on national security charges, and China’s willingness to review tariffs on Australian exports demonstrate a desire to improve relations. Australia, on the other hand, has suspended action against China at the World Trade Organization and approved the Chinese lease of a crucial port in Darwin. Despite these positive steps, experts argue that there is a discrepancy between each side’s vision for the future.

China aims to deepen the relationship by adding substance and vitality, while Australia perceives the current state of affairs as a satisfactory level of stabilization. Elena Collinson from the Australia-China Institute describes this as the “pinnacle of stabilization” that Australia desires at this point in time. However, analysts caution that there are still considerable differences in priorities and objectives.

The historical foundation of the Australia-China relationship was built upon mutual benefits, as former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam stated, and it has been shaped by China’s economic ascent. Australia has reaped the rewards of China’s demand for its exports of iron ore, coal, and gas, enabling the country to weather global recessions and maintain uninterrupted growth. Over time, this economic interdependence has fostered cultural exchanges, with 5.5% of the Australian population having Chinese ancestry.

Friction between the two nations surfaced in 2018 when Australia prohibited Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei from participating in the development of its 5G network due to security concerns. This decision was seen as the first sign of trouble. Australia further criticized China’s handling of the Hong Kong protests and called for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19. These events triggered a period of “economic coercion” orchestrated by China, according to then Prime Minister Scott Morrison. China retaliated, emphasizing that groundless accusations against them would not go unanswered.

The culmination of these tensions emerged with Australia’s alignment with the Aukus security pact, widely interpreted as a long-term commitment to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. However, since assuming office in 2022, both Prime Minister Albanese and China have recognized the urgent need for a thaw in relations.

Australia’s approach under Mr. Albanese has shifted from provocative actions to a policy of stabilization. University of Sydney historian James Curran states that Australia has substituted “poking Beijing in the eye and kicking it in the shins because it feels good” with a more restrained approach. Yet, with most Australians still perceiving China as an emerging military threat, Mr. Albanese must navigate the delicate balance between building a stronger relationship with China while not appearing weak.

Mr. Albanese’s visit to Beijing, following his recent state visit to the United States, carries additional weight. Observers believe that the United States will closely monitor any signs of a softening of Australia’s stance towards China, discussing concerns in Washington. Trust with verification was the parting advice President Joe Biden imparted when asked about Australia’s ability to engage with China in the current security climate.

Mr. Albanese aims to create boundaries during his meeting with President Xi Jinping, recognizing the importance of avoiding any miscalculations between two powerful militaries. He emphasizes the significance of dialogue for the mutual benefit of both Australia and China, as well as the global community, in promoting understanding and reducing tensions.

Despite the renewed dialogue, several contentious issues remain unresolved. Advocates for Australian writer Yang Hengjun, who has been imprisoned in China on espionage charges since 2019, urge Mr. Albanese to secure his release. A friend of Mr. Hengjun, Chongyi Feng, stated that normalizing ties while an Australian citizen remains a political hostage is morally indefensible.

The Pacific Islands region is another point of tension as both Australia and China seek influence. China’s recent security pact with the Solomon Islands alarmed Canberra. Australia’s commitment to purchasing long-range missiles and the deepening military ties with the United States have captured China’s attention as it continues to assert its territorial claims in the South China Sea and Taiwan.

Nonetheless, the fundamental need for mutual benefit, as articulated by Prime Minister Whitlam in 1973, persists. Australia treads carefully along a familiar diplomatic tightrope. Professor Curran emphasizes that China continues to underpin Australia’s economic prosperity, but the country must also consider the influence of the United States. Hence, Australia’s engagement with China will remain primarily rooted in economic self-interest. As Beijing seeks to expand the relationship over the next 50 years, Australia will remain cautious, striving to avoid another period of silence.

If Prime Minister Albanese’s visit proves successful, trade barriers between Australia and China could be further dismantled. However, beyond this, experts do not anticipate any major announcements in the immediate future.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the key disputes between Australia and China? The disputes included various Chinese sanctions on Australian goods and accusations of foreign interference, as well as Australia's criticism of China's crackdown on Hong Kong protestors and calls for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19. Why is Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China significant? His visit marks the first time in seven years that an Australian leader has visited China, signifying renewed efforts to mend the strained relationship between the two countries. What are the challenges in improving Australia-China relations? While there have been recent gestures of goodwill, there are lingering structural issues and differing perspectives on the future steps for both countries. Australia also needs to navigate the balance between building a stronger relationship with China while maintaining a strong defense posture against China's military build-up. What is the historical foundation of the Australia-China relationship? The relationship has been built on mutual benefits, with China's economic growth driving demand for Australian exports such as iron ore, coal, and gas. This economic interdependence has also fostered cross-cultural exchanges. What are the sticking points in the Australia-China relationship? Sticking points include the imprisonment of Australian writer Yang Hengjun in China, debates over influence in the Pacific Islands region, and Australia's defense posture changes. These issues pose challenges to the relationship's future development.

